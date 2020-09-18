Four on the market: Historical townhouses around the country

These four historical townhouses come with lots of charm and many original features.

Old Station House, Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Co Offaly

€385k Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill (057) 932 0862

Reportedly built in about 1840 to house the station master at Tullamore, the Old Station House is just across the street from the railway station. It measures 1,970sq ft in a single storey over a basement, which is where the four bedrooms are (two ensuite). Entrance level has the kitchen and three reception rooms - a sitting room with a marble fireplace, a dining room with maple floors and shuttered sash windows, and a drawing room with a mahogany fireplace. It's on a quarter of an acre with a courtyard and double garage.

Elderfield, Castletown, Co Laois

€240k Matt Dunne (057) 862 3349

This mid-18th century property overlooks the Fair Green in Castletown - now a park bordered with mature horse chestnuts - and is next door to the parish church. Also nearby, on the opposite side of the River Nore, is Mountrath Golf Club. It needs a little restoration now, but there is 3,000 sq ft to work with and some very good features, including sash windows and a fan-lit front door. The ground floor has two main reception rooms - each with a fireplace - and an open-plan kitchen and dining room, and there are four bedrooms upstairs (two ensuite).

The Old Bank House, Co Carlow

€795k Sherry FitzGerald McDermott (059) 972 0528

Banks always get the best buildings in a town and the former Bank of Ireland in Bagenalstown is no exception - a striking Georgian edifice on the corner of Singleton's Lane. As well as the main house here, you get the adjacent Banking Hall (currently a studio for the owner, artist Laurence O'Toole) complete with vault, and the former coach house, now a three-bedroom guesthouse. It's 9,600 sq ft in all, plus a courtyard and lawned garden. The main house has a dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, along with seven bedrooms, and there's an old kitchen and wine cellar in the basement.

6 Emmet Square, Clonakilty, Co Cork

€500k Hodnett Forde (023) 883 3367

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, No6 Emmet Square was built in 1798, back when Emmet Square was still Shannon Square, Robert Emmet was being expelled from Trinity and Clonakilty's wealthy merchants needed new houses. No6 is at the end of the terrace and stands at 3,600 sq ft on three floors. That includes five bedrooms on the first floor, along with a bathroom and shower room. Downstairs there are two interlinked reception rooms and a 38ft kitchen with an Aga and French doors to the paved garden. The attic is converted to two dual-aspect rooms.

