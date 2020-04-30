Four on the market: Georgian houses in Dublin

| 5.6°C Dublin
A choice of four Georgian properties in Dublin which boast considerable character and charm.
€850k S FitzGerald Lucan (01) 624 1234
The 18th century Crescent is in the grounds of the Spa Hotel, with long southerly gardens facing the golf course. No1A measures 2,099 sq ft, with a family room, kitchen and conservatory in the basement, two reception rooms on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs.
€795k Quillsen Glasnevin (01) 8580 0900
No113 North Circular Road is in a terrace of 19th century houses, many of them converted to flats. No113 has three bedsits in the basement, while the upper floors are a family home with four bedrooms, two receptions and kitchen in a floor area of 3,251 sq ft.
€350k Young’s (01) 497 5581
According to its owners, No16 Castlewood Terrace is a former coachman's cottage dating from before the French Revolution. It needs a full refurbishment and measures 680 sq ft, with one upstairs bedroom. The ground floor has a living room, bathroom and kitchen.
€1.25m Lisney Blackrock (01) 280 6820
Harvard Lodge has a 165ft, south-facing back garden into which a new owner might extend. At present, the house measures 1,916 sq ft, with two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a study upstairs.
Irish Independent