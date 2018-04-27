Four on the market: four-beds in Dublin 14

2 Maple Road, Clonskeagh €2.05m Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh, (01) 496 9099

Maple Road There's 0.3 of an acre of gardens around No2 Maple Road, and if that's not enough fresh air for you, you can join the Dodder Walk less than 300 metres away. Meanwhile, Milltown Luas stop is within ten minutes' walk. No2 is a solid, detached Crampton-built house dating from the 1950s, and it's already 2,714 sq ft with another 980 sq ft to be got by converting the attic. There's a 9ft ceiling up there and three windows already. The four bedrooms, one of them en suite, are on the first floor, while the ground floor has a dual-aspect drawing room, dining room, study, sunroom and eat-in kitchen with French doors.

5 Glenard Hall, Goatstown €695k Lynam, (01) 296 5374 Glenard Hall

Billed as being in Clonskeagh and described as Goatstown by the Ordnance Survey, Glenard Hall is geographically in Friarland, or Friarsland, a townland that once had only two houses in it, Roebuck Grove and Friarsland house itself. Glenard Hall is a cul-de-sac of 14 houses off Goatstown Road, just to the north of Our Lady's Grove primary and secondary schools. No5 is 1,260 sq ft with two ground-floor reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen and dining room. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one en suite. There's off-street parking on the front drive and a low-maintenance back garden. 32 Nutgrove Park, Clonskeagh €835k Allen & Jacobs, (01) 210 0360

Nutgrove Including its adjoining garage, No32 Nutgrove Park measures 1,399 sq ft. If you wanted, you could get more space by converting the garage and the attic, or by building an extension in the 80ft garden out the back, as some of the neighbours have done. Alternatively, you could keep it as it is, as it's had a recent makeover and is ready to move into, with a fresh bathroom and kitchen and new flooring. The ground floor has a living room and dining room connected by an archway, as well as a family room and a smallish kitchen that measures roughly 9ft square. The four bedrooms and main bathroom are upstairs.

12 Butterfield Drive, Rathfarnham €795k Lisney Terenure, (01) 492 4670

Most of the houses on Butterfield Drive date from the 1930s and have cute period features including porthole windows and castellated garages. No12 is among the best examples of the street's architecture, having not been altered much externally. Inside too there are original doors and high ceilings with cornicing, as well as fireplaces in both of the main reception rooms on the ground floor, the living room at the front and the family room at the back. This level also has a study or playroom (the former garage) and a kitchen and utility. The four bedrooms are upstairs and there's an en suite room at attic level, giving an overall floor area of 1,400 sq ft.

