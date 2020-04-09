| 7°C Dublin

Four on the market: five-beds in Dublin 3

 

A choice of four very different properties currently on the market in Dublin 3.

215 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, D3

€1.65m Quillsen, (01) 833 5844

St Anne's Park is across the road, while the coast road is also five minutes' walk away. The house was modernised back in 2003 and extended at the same time, so it now measures 2,476 sq ft, but it still has a big, 90ft back garden with a lawn and deck and boasts five bedrooms.

 

‘Holly’, 3 Lawrence Walk, Lawrence Grove, Clontarf

€1.75m REA Grimes, (01) 853 0630

Of the five bedrooms, one (the master suite) is very swanky indeed. It occupies the whole of the second floor, with both a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a roll-top bath and separate shower. The other four bedrooms are on the first floor, Overall, the house measures 3,239 sq ft.

 

6 Sackville Gdns, Ballybough

€450k  Quigley, (01) 818 3000

Facing south towards the railway line and the Royal Canal, No6 measures 1,432 sq ft. The basement has the kitchen and dining room with a utility off, plus a living room and shower room. There are two en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor and three bedrooms are on the first floor.

 

43 Victoria Road, Clontarf

€895k  lisney howth rd, (01) 853 6016

No43 is a semi-detached, 1,991 sq ft redbrick on the northern side of the street, and it now needs refurbishment. The ground floor has two formal reception rooms, one giving onto a lean-to conservator, along with a kitchen with an unusual antique range. There are four bedrooms upstairs; the fifth is in the attic.

