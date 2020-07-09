Four on the market: Family homes on Dublin’s northside

A choice of four homes ideal for family liing on Dublin's northside.

7 Cremore Avenue, Glasnevin, D11

€895k Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737

This double-fronted, semi-detached home on Cremore Avenue is bursting with period features. There are wrought-iron railings, a bay window to the front living room, an archway to the porch and stained glass panels to the front door. A three-storey extension brought the living space to 2,400 sq ft, and the new addition houses an open-plan kitchen, a living area, a sunroom, and dining area with double doors out to a west-facing 49ft long garden with a patio, mature trees and herbaceous borders. There are four bedrooms upstairs, while the attic has been converted and is used as a TV lounge and a study.

2 Holywell Place, Swords, Co Dublin

€360k Stanley Estate Agents (01) 845 5509

The same family has owned 2 Holywell Place since the four-bed semi-detached house was constructed in 2005 in a development located at the edge of Swords Village. The property has a paved driveway to the front and a canopy over a box-bay window and a red front door. There is engineered natural oak flooring throughout the ground floor, which has a living room with double doors out to an L-shaped rear kitchen/diner. Sliding doors open from the dining area to a fenced back garden. On the first floor are four bedrooms - including a master ensuite - and a family bathroom.

Granite Lodge, Malahide, Co Dublin

€360k AMV REA Grimes (01) 853 0630

As the name suggests, Granite Lodge has granite stonework in the original cottage. A modern two-storey extension was added to create a three-bed, 1,560 sq ft, split-level property. With an advised minimum value of €360,000, the July 30 auction of Granite Lodge is bound to attract prospective buyers and investors seeking an entry level home in Malahide. The original cottage was turned into the living room with exposed roof beams and stone walls. From this space, steps lead up to a kitchen/diner, a bedroom, a utility and a shower room on the lower ground level of the extension. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level.

17 St Anne’s Terrace, Raheny, Dublin 5

€550k REA Grimes (01) 8530630

This 1950s-built five-bed on St Anne's Terrace in Raheny is a three-minute walk from the eponymous 240-acre St Anne's Park. Originally a three-bed, the house was extended in 2002, boosting the living space to 1,593 sq ft. The extra accommodation includes an additional living space, an office, another bathroom, two further bedrooms and a shower room. Double doors installed in 2018 lead from the living room to a large back garden. The dining room overlooks the front garden and there is an open-plan kitchen. While the property has been well maintained, the new owner may want to freshen up the décor.

