Four on the market: Dublin homes with a price cut

A choice of four Dublin properties which have had their asking price cut.

30 Gilford Pk, Sandymount

€1.15m Bennetts (01) 260 2520

Expand Close 30 Gilford Park / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 30 Gilford Park

No30 Gilford Park has been extended already in recent times, to 1,539 sq ft but if you should want to do more, there are options. One is the 70ft lawned back garden and another is the adjoining garage. The price has lately been revised downward from €1.25m.

Somali, Howth, Co Dublin

€3.6m Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

Expand Close Somali / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Somali

'Somali', recently reduced from €4m, is a rambling detached house on a magnificent 1.5ac site at Howth Head with its back to the golf club and its face to the sea, a few hundred metres away. It measures 7,794 sq ft on three floors, with a swimming pool, cinema and gym.

23 Spencer Villas

€1.295m DNG Dun Laoghaire (01) 230 1616

Expand Close 23 Spencer Villas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 23 Spencer Villas

No23 Spencer Villas has a 95ft back garden with a greenhouse. A new owner might want to extend out there to increase the current 2,131 sq ft of internal space. That includes two reception rooms, a breakfast room and kitchen, with three bedrooms upstairs and a converted attic. Price was reduced by €80k last month.

1 Coolevin Road, Long Lane

€525k DNG Central (01) 679 4088

Expand Close 1 Coolevin Rd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 1 Coolevin Rd

No1 Coolevin Road has an extension which has boosted its floor area to 1,324 sq ft, and there's a studio apartment going with it. The space includes two reception rooms on the ground floor plus a kitchen at the back with a bathroom off. The first floor has four bedrooms and another bathroom, with a price drop of €20,000.

Indo Property