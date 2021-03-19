Four on the market: Detached houses in the Rebel County

An Tigin, Coolgreen, Upper Glanmire

€610,000 Cohalan Downing (021) 427 7717

Its Irish name means ‘little house’, yet at 2,336 sq ft, An Tigín is anything but. In 2015 the owners engaged architect Derek O’Leary to renovate the original house and add a modern extension. The downstairs master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom. There’s a reception, guest WC and utility off the hall. The extension houses an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room with double-height ceiling, underfloor heating and doors to the 0.75 acre back garden where there’s a separate home office with broadband. There are three double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

2 Ashmore, Castlepark, Mallow

€325,000 Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan Mallow (022) 42651

With new builds few and far between in Mallow in recent years, there’s a ready market for smart second-hand homes like No2 Ashmore, one of a cul-de-sac of 19 detached houses in Castlepark, within walking distance of the town centre. It has two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, utility and guest WC downstairs, and four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom upstairs. To the side is a detached garage plumbed for a dryer, while the south-facing back garden has views over the Nagle Mountains.

11 Woodberry, Ballincollig, Co Cork

€660,000 O’Mahony Walsh (021) 487 3466

Local trader-uppers and professionals looking for a family home with an easy commute to Cork City are among the likely buyers of this 1,800 sq ft property on a quarter-acre corner site. Downstairs, there’s a kitchen with centre island and seven-ring gas cooker, utility room, playroom/study, dining/sunroom, living room and guest WC. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom. The B3 BER house has a cobblelock driveway to the front with parking for several cars. It’s a five-minute walk to the village centre and Ballincollig Regional Park and six miles from Cork City.

Dromcorragh, Caheragh, Skibbereen

€295,000 Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill Clonakilty (028) 21404

Known as the capital of West Cork, Skibbereen is a colourful market town and tourist hub on the banks of the Ilen river. A 10-minute drive from the town centre is Dromcorragh, a dormer bungalow in a country setting on a three-quarter-acre site. It measures 1,915 sq ft and has five bedrooms — two downstairs (one ensuite) and three upstairs. There’s also a kitchen with dining room off, utility, living room, guest WC and family bathroom. Caheragh Village is a mile away, it’s a 20 minute drive to Bantry and just over an hour to Cork City.

