Four on the market: country houses with a little land

These four very different country houses all have one thing in common, ample space.

Brockagh, Fahy, Westport, Co Mayo

€575k Sherry FitzGerald Crowley (098) 29009

This Georgian farmhouse, reportedly built in 1805, has been in the ownership of the same family since 1908. It still has original features, including sash windows, fireplaces and flagstone flooring, but a little restoration will be welcome. It's 1,605 sq ft, with four bedrooms on the first floor, along with a study with a huge fanlight. The ground floor has two reception rooms and the kitchen. It's on 14.58 acres, with stone outbuildings, the remains of a walled garden, and the ruin of Brockagh Castle.

Knockacullion, Co Leitrim

€149k Gordon Hughes (071) 964 5555

Further proof that you can get a lot for your money in Leitrim lies in this detached bungalow near the foot of Sliabh an Iarainn, which has 12.8 acres going with it. The small holding includes outbuildings, namely stables, haysheds and a barn. The house itself measures 1,238 sq ft, with a living room featuring an arched fireplace and stove, a kitchen with a range, three bedrooms and a bathroom and separate toilet. It's in a remote spot on a cul de sac off the Sliabh an Iarainn Way walking trail, and is roughly equidistant from both Drumshanbo and Ballinamore, each 11km away.

Glebe House, The Rower, Co Kilkenny

€775k Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (056) 772 1904

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Glebe House was built as a residence for the Catholic clergy of The Rower in about 1850, and is marked as 'Presbytery' on the second-edition OS map. The current owners bought it in 1997 and they not only restored the main house, but also converted the former coach house to a 1,460 sq ft three-bedroom dwelling. The house itself measures 2,766 sq ft, with four bedrooms on the first floor and three receptions on the ground floor, along with an eat-in kitchen. It's on six acres, with 2.25 acres of garden and the rest grazing.

Spring Meadow House, Co Wicklow

€950k DNG Somers (0402) 20066

Along with the 15 acres of outdoor space surrounding Spring Meadow House, you also get nearly 1/10 of an acre of indoor space, as the house measures 4,306 sq ft. That floor area includes six bedrooms (four ensuite), along with a living room, a kitchen/dining room with separate larder and utility, a play room and a study. The house has 48 windows, no less, but is nevertheless B3 rated, with underfloor heating and several stoves, including one in the entrance hall. A stream flows through the land, and the property is two kilometres from Avoca and an hour's drive from Dublin.

