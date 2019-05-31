Four on the market: Beside a river

Cloosh House, Oughterard, Co Galway

€550k DNG Martin O’Connor (091) 866 708

Cloosh House

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes 19th-century Cloosh House as an "attractive former farmhouse" and praises its many original features, not least the timber sash windows. It's just on the outskirts of Oughterard Village and has 1.35 acres of garden abutting the Owenriff River, with a stable, lawn, orchard and patio. Inside, it's 2,401 sq ft on two floors with three reception rooms - living room, reading room and dining room - downstairs, as well as a bay-windowed kitchen with an Aga. Upstairs are four bedrooms, the main one with an ensuite shower.

Whimbrel, 127 Rochestown Road, Cork

€795k Savills Cork (021) 427 1371

Whimbrel

Whimbrel is on 0.6 of an acre fronting the River Lee, and has a detached, lofted boathouse with a one-bedroom apartment on its first floor, where there's a balcony overlooking the water. There are great views of Cork harbour from the house too, where the main living room is an open-plan, triple-aspect kitchen, dining room and living room. There's also a separate sitting room, dual-aspect and also with watery views. The ground floor has one ensuite guest bedroom and there are another four bedrooms on the first floor, two with ensuite showers. The house measures 2,992 sq ft in all.

Mill House, Athlone, Co Westmeath

€389k Sherry FitzGerald O’Meara (0906) 475 500

Mill House

Every summer in Ballykeeran, there's an annual duck race on the Breensford River. The occupants of the Mill House will have a bird's-eye view of the event, as the river flows past the garden. It's a 19th-century former mill property restored using salvaged fixtures from the old mill. Measuring 2,380 sq ft, it has four bedrooms on the first floor, where there's also access to a south-facing balcony. The ground floor has a fifth bedroom along with a sitting room, lounge, and dual-aspect kitchen. It's on a verdant corner site near the Dog & Duck pub, about 4km from Athlone.

The Rookery, Cheekpoint, Waterford

€300k REA O’Shea O’Toole (051) 876 757

The Rookery

This unusual period property looks over not one river, but three, in effect, as it stands on the edge of Waterford harbour where the Barrow and the Nore meet the Suir. You can also look north from here to the wonderful old disused Barrow railway bridge. It comes with a quay and dock as well as a walled garden, and a new owner will have to complete the restoration of the 1,399 sq ft house. It's had a new roof and new timber windows and has been rewired, but more or less everything else is still to be done.

