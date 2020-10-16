Four on the Market: At €500k or less in South County Dublin

A choice of four properties currently on the market which offer the benefit of South County Dublin.

€480k Moovingo (01) 516 9999

Drumkeen Manor is a short (150-metre) cul-de-sac opening south off Rochestown Avenue, near the Graduate Roundabout and Killiney Shopping Centre. At present No4 measures 961 sq ft but planning permission was granted back in 2015 to add a two-storey extension at the back and another on the front. As it stands the ground floor has a living room to the front with a stove, and the L-shaped kitchen and dining room to the back, with French doors to a deck and lawn. Three bedrooms (one en-suite) are upstairs.

5 Moss Cottages, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan

€475k Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock (01) 289 4386

No5 Moss Cottages is one of nine single-storey houses thought to have been built for the workers at Moss's nearby cotton mill, and they came with substantial plots for vegetable-growing. In the case of No5, the garden is over 130ft long and faces due southwest with a lawn, hedging and lavender-filled flowerbeds.

The house measures 1,000 sq ft on one floor, with a hallway running the length of it. To the left are three bedrooms and a shower, and to the right there's a living room at the front, with an open fire, and a kitchen and dining room at the back, with a door to the garden.

2 Arkle Square, The Chase, Stillorgan

€500k Clare Connolly Estate Agent (01) 216 4724

Dating from the 1860s, Arkle Square is what used to be the Sheils Institution, one of the sets of almshouses established by the philanthropist Charles Sheils from Co Down. The square still has its clock tower, and the complex forms an Architectural Conservation Area.

No2 last sold in 2015 for €400,000, according to the Property Price Register. It measures 1,055 sq ft on two floors with two bedrooms upstairs (one en-suite).

23 Rock Road, Blackrock

€450k Lisney Blackrock (01) 280 6820

Downstairs there's a kitchen to the front and a living room behind with a dining room off, which has patio doors. Beyond is a small communal park with a fountain.

No23 Rock Road has its back to Emmet Square in Blackrock, but you can see right through a gap in the square to the sea from the raised walled deck behind the house. You reach that patio via one of two glass doors in the wood-floored kitchen at the back, and that has a door to the front living room, where there's another wood floor and a fireplace. The first floor has two bedrooms, each with a cast-iron fireplace, and the bath and shower room. The total floor area is 678 sq ft.