Four on the market: Apartments for under €200,000 in Dublin and Kildare

Looking for an apartment for less than €200,000? Check these out.

Apartment 8, Block A, Maryfield Court, Monread Road, Naas

€180k Jordan Estate Agents (045) 433 550

Apartment 8, Block A, Maryfield Court, Monread Road, Naas, Co Kildare

Apartment 8, Block A, Maryfield Court, Monread Road, Naas, Co Kildare

Favoured by Dubliners who want more bang for their buck than they can get in the capital, the town of Sallins has been described by many residents as a Kildare town that’s effectively a suburb of the capital.

Within two minutes’ walk of the local train station, which will have you in Heuston Station in 50 minutes, is Millbank Square, an apartment development next to the canal.

Located on the ground floor, No55 spans 447 sq ft with an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, one bedroom, a bathroom and a private terrace rolling on to a communal green. It’s a few minutes’ walk to the local Lidl supermarket and Sallins GAA Club.

5 Edwin Terrace, Mellifont Avenue, Dun Laoghaire

€200k Quillsen Dun Laoghaire (01) 280 1719

5 Edwin Terrace, Mellifont Avenue, Dun Laoghaire

5 Edwin Terrace, Mellifont Avenue, Dun Laoghaire

The name Mellifont is derived from the Latin phrase Melli-fons, meaning Font of Honey. In the south Dublin suburb of Dun Laoghaire it’s also a grand avenue linking George’s Street Upper and the seafront.

Located on this sweet thoroughfare is Edwin Terrace, an apartment complex within walking distance of the town’s buzzing bars, cafés and restaurants. No5 is a snazzy, ground floor studio apartment that makes the most of every inch of its 225st ft, including a stylish living room, kitchen, double bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

The East Pier is a stone’s throw away and the DART station is on the doorstep, bringing you to the city centre in 20 minutes.

55 Millbank Sq uare, Sallins

€169k Leonard Wilson Keenan (01) 8603268

55 Millbank Square, Sallins

55 Millbank Square, Sallins

Apartment 2, 15 Whitworth Road, Dublin 9

€195k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Apartment 2, 15 Whitworth Road, Dublin 9

Apartment 2, 15 Whitworth Road, Dublin 9

Overlooking the Royal Canal, 15 Whitworth Road is a three-storey redbrick with a longish front drive and an even longer back garden.

Apartment No2 on the ground floor has its own front door entrance leading into a hallway with a double bedroom off.

There’s a good-sized living/dining/living room in the centre leading to a utility/storage area and a bathroom to the rear. There’s off-street parking for several cars to the back, which also has a lawned garden.

Croke Park is little more than a long puck away and it’s within walking distance of Drumcondra, Phibsboro and the Botanic Gardens.