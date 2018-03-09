Four on the market: 3-beds in Dublin 5

17 Maryfield Drive, Artane, D5 €375k Sherry FitzGerald Killester, (01) 833 6555

17 Maryfield Drive Never mind Larry Mullen and Brendan Gleeson: Artane's most famous resident was Ivan Beshoff - survivor of the Russian battleship Potemkin mutiny in 1905 and founder of a fish & chip empire in Dublin - who died aged 104 in 1989. From Number 17 Maryfield Drive, your nearest Beshoff's is in Clontarf, five kilometres away. You may have to make do with McDonald's, which is at Artane Castle shopping centre, a five minute walk away. Number 17 is a terraced house of 1,227 sq ft with a 57ft back garden which you can get to from the open-plan kitchen and dining room. The ground floor also has a study and a living room. The three bedrooms are upstairs.

6 Kilbride Road, Killester, D5 €550k Savills North Dublin, (01) 853 0630 6 Kilbride Road

Number 6 Kilbride Road is a child-friendly kind of house. Its former garage has been converted to a playroom and even though the old garage doors still look intact, you can't exit from there to the street. What you can do is hurtle from the playroom to the back garden and back - all in perfect safety. The garden doesn't have a lawn but is neatly landscaped with decking and gravel, raised flowerbeds and a patio. You can also get to it from sliding patio doors in the open-plan kitchen and dining room. There's a living room at the front and the three bedrooms are upstairs. The total floor area is 1,152 sq ft. 16 Kilbarrack Avenue, Kilbarrack, D5 €595k DNG Raheny, (01) 831 0300

16 Kilbarrack Avenue There's a 65ft garden out the back of 16 Kilbarrack Avenue, giving you plenty of scope to extend the house if you want to. It's a perfectly reasonable 1,378 sq ft as it is, having gained a sunroom and a conversion of the garage, which is now the kitchen. The main reception rooms are off this - a living room at the front and a dining room behind it giving onto the sunroom. The three bedrooms are on the opposite side of the entrance hall and there's a bathroom and separate toilet. Kilbarrack station and Howth Junction are both less than 15 minutes' walk away, and the Bull Island causeway is 20 minutes' down the coast road.

6 Clanboy Road, Donnycarney, D5 €325k Savills North Dublin, (01) 853 0630

6 Clanboy Road

Dublin City Council admits that Maypark in Donnycarney has "probably not achieved its full potential". While you're waiting for it to become all it can become, you can enjoy its eight acres as they are, with football pitches and a playground. About two minutes' walk from the park is 6 Clanboy Road, a semi-detached house measuring 861 sq ft. It has a single-storey extension at the back with its own entrance, and there's one bedroom and a shower room there. There's also a kitchen and sitting room on the ground floor, and the other two bedrooms are upstairs, with another bathroom. It's about 10 minutes' walk from here to Killester DART station.

