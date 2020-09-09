Former home of legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan placed on the market with €2m asking price

THE former family home of Morah and Gerry Ryan is on the market for €2m.

The home on Castle Avenue, Clontarf, has been advertised by estate agent Karen Mulvaney Property.

Registry of Deeds records show the couple had taken out a mortgage on the property with Irish Life and Permanent in 2002.

Legendary radio presenter Gerry Ryan died suddenly in April 2010. He had moved out of the family home at that stage, having split with Morah in 2008.

The home for sale on Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Pic:Mark Condren 9.9.2020

The home for sale on Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Pic:Mark Condren 9.9.2020

The couple had five children - Lottie (33), Rex (29), Bonnie (27), Elliott (23) and Babette (19).

Entertainment law solicitor James Hickey was named alongside Morah as a joint executor of his estate.

A decision has been made to sell the home, which was listed online yesterday.

According to the real estate listing, 18 Castle Avenue - described as a “majestic property” - was built around 1760 and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and comprises 266 square metres.

It boasts an entrance hallway and two “very grand” reception rooms on either side of the front door.

“Upstairs lies a large landing with feature window which spans over two floors and original fanlight,” according to the listing.

Lottie Ryan, Morah Ryan, Babette Ryan and Bonnie Ryan at The Peter Mark VIP Style Awards 2019 at the Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Lottie Ryan, Morah Ryan, Babette Ryan and Bonnie Ryan at The Peter Mark VIP Style Awards 2019 at the Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

“There are four spacious double bedrooms and one single on this level, an amazing bathroom with free-standing tub and star-lit walk-in shower.”

The master bedroom has a hidden walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

“Rarely does an opportunity like this come to market to purchase one of the most beautiful homes in Clontarf,” it adds.

“The attention to detail is like no other and the interior design is beyond perfection.”

The listing states that Clontarf “needs little introduction” as an ideal place to live in Dublin.

“Living on Castle Avenue offers residents an eclectic mix of amenities and eateries right on their doorstep but also the calm and privacy of a low-density neighbourhood.”

In March, Morah Ryan spoke about paying tribute to her husband, as his ten-year anniversary approached.

“We still talk about him every day,” she said at the time.

“Every day, we mark him in our own way,” she told the Herald.

“Honestly, it feels like only yesterday that we saw him because time is funny and then in other ways, it does seem like such a long time ago since he was here laughing that big laugh of his in the kitchen with me.”

Ms Ryan and her children also gave their blessing to the RTÉ documentary about Gerry’s life, which aired earlier this year.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years, it’s a bit mind-blowing to think that it’s been that long, it’s bizarre,” Lottie said at the time.

Online Editors