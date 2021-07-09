205 Vernon Avenue stands on one fifth of an acre in Clontarf

What is it?

A small but homely bungalow at 205 Vernon Avenue in D3 sits on a not so small corner site of one fifth of an acre where Vernon joins Dunluce Road. This house has been kept pristine, but is very dated inside and out.

Tell me more about the place...

Spanning 883 sq ft inside, it has a hall, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms and a garage. Sadly, given the potential of the site with access on two sides and the great location, the little home’s upgrade could come courtesy of the wrecker’s ball.

The kitchen

The kitchen

The good news?

A very big site with a non-listed home means you could demolish the whole lot and build a decent sized, utterly modern pad within two minutes of Clontarf’s famed waterfront. The presence of an apartment block across the road might set a height precedent for something much taller.

There could also be scope to refurb and extend the current house massively while also building another house to sell in order to recoup a good chunk of your overall costs.

And the bad news?

In the BER ratings it gets an F. Block walls, single glaze, needs a kitchen, bathrooms, rewire, replumb. If you’re retaining and extending, you’ll need plenty of insulation retrofitting.

How much to buy it?

Given the size of the site and its potential the agents are asking for €695,000.

The dining room

The dining room

And to fix it up?

Likely €250,000 to extend and refit the house

What will I end up with?

Big schemes could hatch here. Either a full blown pocket development, one massive luxury home or two or three smaller ones.

The sitting room

The sitting room

Who do I talk to?

Wayne O’Brien of DNG (01) 4912600 will help you see both sides of the story at this huge corner site property.