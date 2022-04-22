Fix It Up – rooms to improve a few doors up from Dermot Bannon’s Drumcondra home

What is it?

Dermot Bannon based two episodes of Room to Improve out of the renovation and reworking of the 1930s home he bought at Valentia Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9. Now an almost identical house, four doors away at No23, is in need of work and presents the opportunity to follow the tv architect’s example.

Tell me more about the place...

If you’d like to faithfully copy Dermot’s house (or try something else), then as with all Bannon-type plans, you’ll need very need deep pockets. Dermot bought his house four years ago for circa €895,000 and spent another €600,000 doing it up.

Expand Close The living room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room

More recently another property on this road (albeit larger) sold for €1.525m in good order. The houses were built for civil servants in the 1930s and this one has two receptions, three bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen/breakfast room and a downstairs WC.

The bad news?

It will need new windows, rewiring, replumbing, a new kitchen, insulation and the new owners will likely want to provide an extension out back and upstairs over the garage. Construction costs are running at more than €3,500 per square metre and materials costs have shot up (wood by 60pc since the start of the year).

And the good news?

The house has a 150 foot rear garden which is simply enormous by city standards. So there’s plenty of space for a decent sized extension with some more room for leisure and perhaps a big home office. There’s a new boiler and the address is one of the most sought after on Dublin’s northside.

How much to buy it?

The asking price is €975,000.

And to fix it up?

With you in charge of budgets, circa €300,000 should do it.

What will I end up with?

A €1.5m home for €1.3m.

Who do I talk to?

Vinnie Mullen of DNG (01) 8300989 will show you around these rooms to improve in leafy Drumcondra.