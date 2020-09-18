Fix it up: An Edwardian trophy home in Glasnevin, Dublin 9

What is it? In the late 1800s and early 1900s Stringer, Strain and Crampton were Dublin's 'super builders' and the names are still cited by estate agents as a stamp of craft and quality. No1 Iona Crescent was not only built in 1912 by Alexander Strain, but he lived here for a number of years.

Tell me more about the place...

As his own house, Strain would have made it the absolute best it could be. It was his standard bearer and the sales show house his firm's endeavours. Double fronted and detached in Strain's trademark indestructible hard glazed near orange brick, it has five bedrooms, two big receptions, a kitchen, a sun room, bathroom and two wcs, one on each floor. Despite a big price, the agents have been swarmed with interest, from architects in particular looking to make it their forever home.

The good news?

The house is spotless inside with much of the original craftwork still on show including ceiling work, joinery, elegant cast iron chimney pieces and quite beautiful stained glass work in the front door and side panels.

And the bad news?

Its interiors are dated and you'll likely require rewiring and replumbing in a house of large dimensions. The kitchen is small and the bathrooms are accompanied by separate wcs so reconfiguration will be required, in particular downstairs where a new owner would be expected to extend for that modern impact kitchen/diner.

How much to buy it?

The agents are asking €1.1m.

And to fix it up?

£160,000 to €200,000 without any unexpected surprises showing up.

What will I end up with?

Dare we venture, the best house in Glasnevin?

Who do I talk to?

Cormac Jones of DNG (01) 830 0989 is taking on the Strain.

Indo Property