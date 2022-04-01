Fix it up – A very large 1970s estate house in Dublin 14

What is it?

Every now and again in a mature suburb, a home comes to market which is larger than the rest and occupies a much bigger site, thus providing opportunities for a refurb that can produce something truly special. No 71 Fairways in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 is a five-bed estate house on a corner site. Spanning 2,045 sq ft, it’s already been extended to single storey and it has a rear garden that’s 59 feet wide and 75 feet long.

Tell me more about the place...

There’s a big spread of roomy receptions here including a dining room, a living room, a family room and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. Upstairs the master bedroom is en suite.

The open plan living and dining room

The open plan living and dining room





The bad news?

The decor is straight from the 1970s era of Saturday Night Fever with loud carpets, wallpaper, a cladding fireplace and even beauty board in the hall. The BER F rating means with home heating costs surging, you’ll either need to splash out large on a big retrofit here or else spend it on fuel bills.

The good news?

The contingent of upmarket buyers who have long been looking for larger early 20th red bricks to strip right out and modernise are now facing big problems with recently increased construction and materials costs. Many are therefore shifting their attention to larger 1950s-1970s’ homes like this one which are much less complicated to renovate and present no problems taking external insulation.

How much to buy it?

The price is €850,000.

And to fix it up?

For a top end job you’re looking at €250,000.

What will I end up with?

You’ll spend €1.1m to make a home worth €1.5m.

Who do I talk to?

Dan Steen of DNG (01) 4904666 will get you on to those disco era carpets.



