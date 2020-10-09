Fix it up: A trashed three-bed terrace home in Finglas, D11

What is it? A mid-terrace three-bed at 46 Clune Road in Finglas, Dublin 11, which has been well and truly trashed.

Tell me more about the place...

Windows have been broken and the interiors have been battered. Bathrooms straight from Trainspotting.

The good news? The structure of the house is fundamentally sound and most of the damage is superficial. It has an unusually large rear garden of 200 feet. This makes it ideal for extending at ground-floor level subject to permission. It has the potential to make a very decent family home, with plenty of safe space for children to play out back. And the bad news? These interiors got whacked with the ugly stick even before the vandals got going. Stippled ceilings and a strange arch-divided open-plan living-room/kitchen arrangement. Someone started shredding the wallpaper and we're just sorry they didn't finish putting it out of its misery. Replumbing, rewiring, new windows, bathrooms and kitchens required. Expand Close The arch-divided living area / Facebook

How much to buy it? The agent seeks €195,000, making it one of the most affordable family homes in Dublin today. And to fix it up? Without an extension, €70,000 would do you. With it you're looking at €120,000. What will I end up with? For €315,000 all in, a decent-sized family home with a massive rear garden attached. Who do I talk to? Frank Fleming of Frank Fleming Estate Agent (01) 8306949 will give you the keys but says the wallpaper is for your eyes only.