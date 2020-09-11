Fix it up: A tired period semi at the Cabra Road in D 7

The Cabra Road home is almost in its original condition

What is it? This part red-brick and part-render early 20th -century home at 171 Cabra Road is spotless throughout and almost in original condition.

Tell me more about the place...

The accommodation currently includes a living room and a dining room with interconnecting doors, there's a kitchen, four bedrooms, a wc and family bathroom, a garage and a good-sized rear garden.

The good news?

This is a great location, central for town and with access to the new Luas line. The Grangegorman Campus continues to bring new life to the area and Phoenix Park is just up the road. The house is clean, shows no sign of structural issues and includes a lot of its original features such as joinery and fireplaces.

With an extension and repurposing of the garage it will convert to a bright and prestigious family home. The substantial back garden is three times longer than that of a standard modern semi so it will present space for an extension with plenty more left over. You could also live here without too much difficulty for some years while saving for renovations.

Expand Close The kitchen at Cabra / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen at Cabra

And the bad news?

The carpets and decor are from another era and so is the layout which has a stand-alone kitchen downstairs and a separate wc on the upper floor. You'll need to reconfigure the downstairs which will involve knocking walls. It could benefit from a modern extension at the back to bring in a kitchen/dining space overlooking the garden. The concrete yard space is cracked to pieces. Original windows. Insulation needed.

How much to buy it?

The agents seek €475,000.

And to fix it up?

Around €175k without substantially extending it. Around €250k with a big downstairs extension.

What will I end up with?

A home to go for another ninety years in a reviving and central part of town.

Who do I talk to?

Cabra-rared Lyndsay Byrne of Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500 has the keys.

Indo Property