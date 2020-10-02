| 8.7°C Dublin

Fix it up: A run-down 19th-century stone cottage in Kilkenny

Flood Hall sits on a site of 1.75 acres Expand

Mark Keenan

What is it? The fabulously named Flood Hall is likely 1850s built, and with a stream running alongside, was possibly an estate laundry building attached to nearby Flood Hall House. Random rubble stone built and rendered, it has a traditional slate roof. Inside is a kitchen, a sitting room and a loft bedroom accessed via a ladder. In all it spans just 450 sq ft on a site of 1.75 acres outside the town of Knocktopher, near Thomastown and 15 minutes' drive from Kilkenny city.

Tell me more about the place...

Years ago it was willed to a religious order and now it's a holy show. Unoccupied for 35 years. A drunk chimney, falling plaster, broken windows.