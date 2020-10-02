Fix it up: A run-down 19th-century stone cottage in Kilkenny

What is it? The fabulously named Flood Hall is likely 1850s built, and with a stream running alongside, was possibly an estate laundry building attached to nearby Flood Hall House. Random rubble stone built and rendered, it has a traditional slate roof. Inside is a kitchen, a sitting room and a loft bedroom accessed via a ladder. In all it spans just 450 sq ft on a site of 1.75 acres outside the town of Knocktopher, near Thomastown and 15 minutes' drive from Kilkenny city.

Tell me more about the place...

Years ago it was willed to a religious order and now it's a holy show. Unoccupied for 35 years. A drunk chimney, falling plaster, broken windows.

The good news? City leavers looking to work from home could make a very special base here, with plenty ground for smallholding, growing veg or a pony for the kids. The walls are rock-solid and the roof slates can be reused. The original fireplace is here along with the sash windows, although they will likely need restoration. Kilkenny is a cosmopolitan county devoid of catty 'blow-in' syndrome that newcomers can sometimes face. And the bad news? No bathroom and more importantly no septic tank. You'll have to get permission, then restore the house (rewiring, replumbing, rendering, roof work and chimney repairs) alongside a new-build extension, which would have to be considerably larger than the existing building. In effect a new house linked into the old one. How much to buy it? The agent wants offers over €85,000. And to fix it up? For restoration and extension, about €200,000. What will I end up with? For less than €300,000, a property worth €400,000 and a smashing family home that combines modern and traditional. Who do I talk to? John Doherty of Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (056) 7721904 will get you into Flood Hall, but he's not going up any ladders.