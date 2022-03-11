Fix it up – a Roscommon house for the price of a car

The property is located at Ballymore West, Boyle, Co Roscommon

What is it?

Homes for the price of a good family car can still be found if you look in the right places. For just shy of €50,000 you could buy yourself a higher spec Skoda Kodiaq or a BMW 330e. Or this small rundown farmhouse in rural Roscommon. It’s located at Ballymore West, just under 7km from Boyle.

Tell me more about the place...

Likely built in the 1940s, it measures 800 sq ft and comprises two upstairs rooms, a downstairs room and a kitchen with a bit of ground attached. It’s situated down a long cul-de-sac lane.

The good news?

If you want to lose yourself in remotest rural Ireland, this would be a good place to start. The nearest big town is Carrick-on-Shannon and it’s 20km away.

The basic structure looks solid although a survey will be required to confirm this. The style of build makes it suitable for installing external insulation. Connected for water outside and wired to mains electricity. Very extendable.

Property prices rose by 29pc in Roscommon in 2021 as the value offered in the county was suddenly realised. Another 10pc rise in values is forecast for 2022.

And the bad news?

If you don’t want to get so far away from it all, remember that the nearest village (Ballinameen) is almost six kilometres away. This is a strip out and extend job. The roof is looking decidedly ropey and you’ll likely have to replace it.

New joinery, replastering, rewiring, a replumb, new windows, doors, new kitchen, bathrooms, and you might want to check those chimneys.

How much to buy it?

The price is €49,000.

And to fix it up?

An extension with a bedroom and bathroom upstairs and a modern kitchen diner on the lower floor will cost about €160k.

What will I end up with?

A good BER A-rated family home of character for just over €200k all in.

Who do I talk to?

Agent Nigel Dineen (086) 2130723 will help you find it.