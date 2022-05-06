Fix it up: A red brick cottage in Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Looking for a fixer-upper? Look no further.

What is it?

Its proximity to Kilmainham Gaol and the prison officer’s cemetery suggests that the cottages at Ridgeway Villas in Kilmainham, Dublin 8 may have had some connection.

Tell me more about the place...

No 3 Ridgeway Villas is a mid-terrace red brick period cottage with a few surprises up its sleeve. It has three floors, despite looking distinctly single-storied from the street.

There’s a basement bedroom below and also a double bedroom on the first floor along with a bathroom. In total, there’s almost 800 sq ft of floor area with a hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The bad news?

Just on the market so no surveys yet. However, it does look to have a touch of damp and it will need to be checked structurally, as any house of its age would. The old wallpaper is peeling and it will need a full insulation regime (it gets a ‘G’ on its BER). It will need a new kitchen, bathroom, rewiring, replumbing, replastering and likely a damp proof course.

The good news?

The period front door, the windows and joinery generally look good along with some of those floor boards upstairs. There’s a decent yard out back, with lane access, for an extension. A sort of render-moulded shed thingy of sorts will undoubtedly prove useful for something. It’s in a great part of town and has plenty of character.

How much to buy it?

The asking price is €325,000.

And to fix it up?

It truly depends on that survey. With no nasty surprises, likely about €225,000.

What will I end up with?

For €550,000 all in, a great city centre home.

Who do I talk to?

Aisling Reynolds of Sherry FitzGerald. (01) 4922444 is the vendor’s officer on duty.