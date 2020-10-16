Fix it up: A period terrace in need of renovation in Dublin 4

What is it? A period red brick in need of gutting at 19 Marlborough Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Tell me more about the place...

Dublin 4's pigeons (the better sort) are lonely at 19 Marlborough Road since the bedsitter tenants left (it's divided into flats). They've been making regular forays down from their attic roost into the hall and the receptions.

The good news? At nearly 2,000 sq ft and with another substantial building out back, this is a stylish house located in Ireland's most salubrious postcode bar none. One of the neighbouring homes recently sold for €1.5m. A respected photography studio rents the former garage at the end of the garden for €9,000 per annum and has been in situ since 1974. This is good money if you're planning big renovations. And the bad news? That tenancy is guaranteed. It's been easier for the pigeons to get between floors with bits of ceiling falling down, and most recently a quarter of the ceiling plaster in a back room ended up on the floor (no, the pigeons aren't that big). But this house truly has everything: damp, mould, rot, holes in the floor, ominous cracks and a roof space made for the stars (viewing them). It needs to be stripped right to the shell, and there might be some structural issues to manage. Expand Close Interior at 19 Marlborough Road, Donnybook, D4 / Facebook

Whatsapp Interior at 19 Marlborough Road, Donnybook, D4 How much to buy it? The asking price is €995,000 (yes it is). And to fix it up? You'll spend another half million (yes you will). What will I end up with? For just under €1.5m you'll end up with a house worth, well, €1.5m. But its condition permits the sort of ultra-modern A1 BER home in a period house jacket that gets upmarket buyers all in a flutter these days. And with rental income. Who do I talk to? Sherry FitzGerald's Barry Ensor - 087 1494584 - is determined that this very elegant house won't be pigeonholed.