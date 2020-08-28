Fix it up: A period D3 terrace with shades of the 1970s

What is it? You can get into an area that's generally out of your budget through acquiring a cheaper structurally sound house which otherwise needs of a lot of work. Then you put up with it for a few years until you can save for the renovations. It's what our parents did. For such buyers a period terrace at 50 Clonliffe Gardens in Drumcondra, Dublin 3 might just be that property.

Tell me more about the place...

There's a surprising number of rooms downstairs. The front reception has been used until recently as a bedroom, there's a lounge at the back, a dining room, an office room and a kitchen as well as a downstairs wc. Upstairs has two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and the family bathroom.

The good news?

These homes have a reputation for being generally solid. It's within reach of the sea at Clontarf and the city centre. It's big enough for an above average sized family and unlike so many period homes with olde worlde kitchen arrangements, this one likely has enough downstairs to accommodate reconfiguring for a modern kitchen diner without the need for an extension. You'll still be left with two reception rooms. The attic was insulated in 2013.

And the bad news?

When was the last time you saw a full-on avocado bathroom suite? The kitchen is also from the 1970s and decorative aspects of the house are visually loud and dated. You'll need to break down some walls to make a modern kitchen diner downstairs. Rewiring, replumbing, new kitchen, plastering, new bathrooms, heating and general redecoration required.

How much to buy it?

The agents are asking €375,000.

And to fix it up?

You might just get away with €75,000 all in.

What will I end up with?

A cracking family home in D3 with above average downstairs space.

Who do I talk to?

Vincent Kelly of Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500 has been charged with raising the green for this property.

Indo Property