Fit for a duke – inside the €2.35m Ballsbridge pile reputed to have been the Duke of Wellington’s hunting lodge

The garden extends to one third of an acre

Despite the Duke of Wellington’s prowess on the battlefield, Waterloo’s victor was a staid and stony individual socially. Some described him as utterly boring.

Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington

Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington

One contemporary wrote of the Iron Duke as being “cool, calm, methodical, without enthusiasm.” Another asserted he was “a cold, aloof, stubborn man.” His Irish mother even decried him as “my awkward son Arthur.”

But Duke Dreary would become utterly transformed into a joyous and feckless, devil-may-care rapscallion when indulging in his greatest passion — hunting.

The exterior of No9 Wellington Place

The exterior of No9 Wellington Place

Arthur loved hunting so much that he went on skites after foxes and hares even when on campaign, much to the consternation of his officers. And to the bad luck of any bystanders who happened to get in his way.

Arthur Wellesley was born in Ireland, most likely in the family town-house on Merrion Street (now part of the Merrion Hotel). Like many Irish aristos at the time, he adored fox hunting and hare coursing and his renowned horsemanship was in part learned in crazy gallops across the muddy fields and ditches of rural south Dublin and Meath.

In command of the British armies at war in Spain and Portugal, he brought his pack of fox hounds along to wander loose among the camp.

A depiction of Wellington hunting with the hounds

A depiction of Wellington hunting with the hounds

An officer on that campaign wrote: “When the hounds were out, he was no longer the commander of the forces, the General in Chief of three nations, and the representative of three sovereigns; but the gay, merry, country gentleman, who rode at every thing, and laughed as loud when he fell himself, as when he witnessed the fall of a brother sportsman.”

Another officer who hunted with Wellington described him as a “terrible shot” to boot and wrote:“Wellington with his shotgun managed to hit one of the hounds with friendly fire, pepper the gaiters of a warden, and wound the arm of an old lady.” Tallyh-olé! He liked his hounds more than his troops whom he infamously described as “the scum of the earth” and asserted were only in the army “for the drink.”

It has been estimated that 8,500 of the 28,000 strong British contingent were Irish and 48pc of the hitherto unemployed were from Ireland. The foot soldiers lived in foul conditions and were often left famished, cold and barefoot. Aside that is from those tending to Wellington’s hounds. They got all the dog food they could eat.

The dining room

The dining room

A member of the 71st Foot wrote: “We were sent to break biscuit, and make a mess for Lord Wellington’s hounds. I was very hungry, and thought it a good job at the time; as we got our own fill while we broke the biscuit — a thing I had not got for some days.”

The end of Napoleon at Waterloo also marked a determined renewal of the Duke’s hunting exploits in Dublin.

The living room

The living room

It is reported that in 1815 he obtained a brand new hunting lodge on former FitzWilliam Estate ground in then rural Ballsbridge.

The owners of St John’s at Wellington Place maintain that their house was Wellington’s hunting lodge. Somewhat older than the other homes on the road, and built in a style more rural than the rest, it fits the bill.

The house was placed on the market two years ago for €2.9m and then withdrawn again. Now it’s back for sale with a €2.35m price tag through the Knight Frank agency.

The garden extends to one third of an acre

The garden extends to one third of an acre

One important difference St John’s has is its particularly generous site of almost a third of an acre.

Although in walk-in condition, new owners might want to invest in modernising and further extending the property. With a site this large, the possibilities are not limited for the ultimate luxury home in Ballbridge.

As for the Iron Duke, his renewed hunting forays wouldn’t last long as he would return to the field of battle, this time in politics which he entered in 1818.

As a conservative MP, he became Prime Minister in 1828 for two years. Around the same time, new residential development was starting to make itself apparent around the Dublin hunting lodge, albeit with plenty of streets named in his honour. Wellington Road and Waterloo Road were among those commenced and the completion of taller homes around St John’s saw the new street named Wellington Place.

The home office

The home office

The current owners believe that the unusually tall chimney stacks apparent on the detached house today were extensions added by the Duke because the arrival of the newer taller houses surrounding from the 1820s to the 1840s created a down draft that smoked out his rooms.

Located at the junction of Clyde Road, the house is now bigger than in Wellington’s day, spanning 4,110 sq ft after an extension 21 years ago created an open plan kitchen and living room to the rear and an extra bedroom on the ground floor.

The main entrance hall is situated on the first floor which is approach by a flight of granite steps. There are two large reception rooms here, a dining room and a drawing room both with large double glazed timber sash bay windows and ornate marble chimney pieces.

The house has five large bedrooms

The house has five large bedrooms

From an inner hallway, there are two double bedrooms, one with an en suite and then a separate W.C.

To the rear is a third bedroom featuring a balcony with double doors. The en suite here is fitted with a power shower and there’s a bathroom located above this bedroom accessed by a separate stairs.

At the ground floor to the right is a family room which has recently been equipped with a damp-proof course, insulated walls, and a concrete floor which is topped with timber flooring. To the left is a home office which dates back to the 1920s.

The kitchen

The kitchen

The kitchen has been insulated with double foam and is finished again with damp-proofed concrete floors with timber flooring on top.

Further accommodation includes two further bedrooms and one bathroom with power shower and utility room.

A garage extending to 360 sq ft is located at the side of the property and is wired and plumbed. Electric gates and stone piers to the front lead to a large driveway with parking for six vehicles.

The living room

The living room

The Freeman’s Journal (the precursor of the Irish Independent) reported on the Duke at home: “His household arrangements were conducted on a scale of suitable elegance; while owning to his quiet and temperate habits, he never gave the servants the least unnecessary trouble, which made him beloved as a master.”

But a reminder of awkward Arthur’s occasional alter ego is this home’s fairly decent wine cellar, guarded by a set of floor-to-ceiling spiked iron gates stout enough to keep non-commissioned officers out. From his earlier ‘rake’ days in Dublin, we know that he liked to drink.

The wine cellar

The wine cellar

Long before Waterloo, he was fined in court for “beating a Frenchman and taking his stick off him in a Dublin bawdy house.”

His hangouts included Daly’s gambling house on Dame Street, The Eagle Tavern in Temple Bar (now the IFI) but, most particularly, his beloved Kildare Street Club where reliefs from those heady times depict crazy monkeys playing billiards on its masonry. Today it’s the Alliance Francais, home from home to the French in Dublin.