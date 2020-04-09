Fifteen years in the making at Howth

In 1881, when William Butler Yeats was 15, his family moved to a cliffside cottage called Balscadden House in Howth, to what was then a sleepy fishing village. There Yeats kicked off a lifelong interest in the supernatural when, allured by local tales of hauntings, he attempted to become something of a teenage ghost buster. Making enquiries about local spooks and spirits, he embarked his own investigations at the area's supposedly haunted sites. This included solitary nocturnal forays to remote sites to track down a ghost or two.

In 1893, he published Village Ghosts about the spirits of Howth, among them a headless individual on the quay and the Devil taking the shape of a cat at Hospital Lane. Later in his memoir Reveries over Childhood and Youth, the poet recalled sleeping at night "among the rhododendrons and rocks in the wilder parts of the grounds of Howth Castle".

These grounds owned by the St Lawrence family from Howth Castle included 17 acres of grazing off Thormanby Road, close to The Summit. After the property crash, the site was haunted by the threat of a ghost estate.

It had been sold in 2005 for €15m to Cosgraves by the Lawrence-controlled Howth Estate Company. The developer planned 30 five-bed luxury detached homes to be called Thormanby Hill. But the implosion of the property market in 2008 brought plans to a temporary halt. With Cosgraves eventually hauling their way to recovery, assisted by Nama, Thormanby Hill eventually completed for launch a full decade later in 2015, becoming one of Ireland's first high-end developments to go on the market in the post-crash era. This week, after 10 years in the making, and five years on the market, the final three homes are on sale at Thormanby Hill, including the showhouse. The cheapest is €1.475m, rising to €1.5m for the second, which has a larger garden. The most expensive is - naturally - the showhouse, which costs from €1.595m, a price that includes the contents.

Each of the two-storey homes has 3,358 sq ft of living space and a plot of at least 0.3ac. Each pebbled driveway is set behind electronic gates and has a paved path leading to the front door. Designed by McCrossan O'Rourke Manning, the classical style double-fronted houses include central staircases, architraves, coving, and solid wooden doors throughout. There are three dual-aspect reception rooms, each of which come with energy-efficient sealed fireplaces with stone mantles and surrounds, as well as glass doors that open onto the outdoor space.

To the rear, the kitchen/dining/family room spans 600 sq ft, with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The hand-painted kitchen units from Cawley's Furniture come with quartz surfaces. The ground floor is also home to a study that opens onto the garden, a guest bathroom, and a large utility room.

Arranged around the landing are five double bedrooms. At 430 sq ft, the master suite has its own en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. Two of the other four bedrooms are en suite, while the remaining two bedrooms share the family bathroom.

Cawley's also supplied the fitted wardrobes to all the bedrooms. The BER is a high A2. The site has a 2.5-acre wooded parkland and a playground for young adventurers and modern day ghost busters. These days, planning permission for new homes in Howth is notoriously difficult to achieve. So once this trio is gone, you'll be in with a ghost of a chance finding anything new around here that's comparable in size and grounds space. Take 3D tours on hookemacdonald.ie.

