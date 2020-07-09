Family staycation home on Lough Derg comes with a kids' zip line

Castlelough, which sits within metres of the Tipperary shore of Lough Derg, has all the trappings required for a real staycation: its one-acre grounds include a zip line for children, a workshop for wintering a sailboat, a hobby greenhouse, and a raised and enclosed stone patio to enjoy the views of the lake and surrounding countryside.

Located just outside the twin towns of Ballina and Killaloe, this waterfront property spans a whopping 4,629 sq ft and incorporates three reception rooms and six ensuite bedrooms.

The single-storey home is laid out in a series of wings - some of which are distinctly turret-like - and is set behind electric gates that are accessed via a smartphone app.

The tiled entrance hall to Castlelough sets the tone for the rest of the property: beyond the arched double front door, there is a vaulted ceiling and a floor-to-ceiling sandstone fireplace.

A living area off the kitchen/diner

The living room has solid walnut floors, an open fire and double doors to the large kitchen/dining area, which also has vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is fitted with beech units and integrated appliances, while the dining area has a solid fuel stove and French doors out to a paved area with a canopy. There is another living area off the kitchen/diner.

There are views of Lough Derg from the sitting room's bay window and from the master bedroom, which comes with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom that's been fitted with a double Jacuzzi bath, a built-in TV, a separate shower and a vanity unit.

Additional touches include underfloor heating, a centralised vacuum system, a whole home audio system, electric blinds and CCTV.

There is outdoor lighting and seating areas throughout the landscaped gardens and a double garage attached to the main house. Castlelough is about 14km from Nenagh and 34km from Limerick City.

Castlelough is selling for €600,000 through DNG Michael Gilmartin (067) 31 569.

Indo Property