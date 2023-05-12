Fair game by the lake in Leitrim — Once owned by a reviled landlord who was assassinated, Clooncoe House has transformed

Lord Leitrim was despicable. A tyrannical landlord, the third earl William Sydney Clements inherited the title in 1854 and was despised by both his tenants and his own .

Indeed his own class went so far as to accuse him of ‘immorality towards the daughters of tenants’ in the very public forum of Britain’s House of Commons.

As a result of his being that despicable he was assassinated in April 1878 after leaving his Donegal residence at Manor Vaughan near Milford to travel home to Lough Rynn Castle. While no one was convicted for his assassination, three Fanad men, Niall Shiels, Michael Hegarty and Michael McElwee are today credited with the deed.

Property: CLOONCOE HOUSE

His killers ambushed him, shooting Clements a number of times. Still alive, they clobbered him with the stock of a musket until they broke it. Clements was found with a tuft of his killer’s beard clutched tight in his fist.

The dining room

It was alleged that Clements had seduced and killed a local girl who was found drowned. His notoriety preceded him to Dublin where his funeral at St Michan’s was interrupted by rioting protesters eager to deny him a civil burial. Local author Fiona Slevin penned a biography of Clements in 2014 and his murder provides the background to the Brian Friel play The Home Place.

Clooncoe House was Clements’ gamekeeper’s lodge on the once massive estate accumulated by the family around the shores of Lough Rynn in Co Leitrim where, in 1749, Nathaniel Clements bought 10,000 acres.

Built in 1780 the former gamekeeper’s home pre-dates the Clements seat, an 1830s-built mock Tudor revival pile that is today better known as the Lough Rynn Castle Hotel. By the middle of the 19th century, the Clements family had become established as earls of Leitrim and in 1854 William inherited an estate of 90,000ac across four counties.

Dara Madden and her son Eanna

The Clements family remained in residence at Lough Rynn until 1978, by which time the estate had been reduced to 300ac. In 2001 it was bought by local developers, Alan and Albert Hanly, who turned into a luxury hotel that opened in 2006.

Clooncoe House was one of the last parts of the estate held by the Clements and was used as a rustic summer house with no running water, no electricity and a tin roof lined with thatch.

A new owner bought it in the late 1980s and renovated it. Its current owner, Dara Madden bought it in 1994 as a family home and ran her family business from there. “I enjoy interior decoration and design so a few years after I bought, I extended it adding a dining room, another small living room, a bedroom, bathroom and a utility room.”

The fortunes of Clooncoe have always been associated with Lough Rynn Castle so when the ‘big house’ opened as a hotel is 2006 Dara saw an opportunity to provide B&B for guests attending functions at the luxury venue.

Over the years she entertained many guests, but some visitors stand out. “In 2011 a family by the name of Phair from San Francisco called in. Their great-grandfather had been the gamekeeper at Lough Rynn and lived here with his wife Jane and their 11 children from 1885, arriving just a few years after the assassination.”

The open-plan dining/living area with range

It was from this house their grandfather emigrated. “They showed me family pictures taken during a previous visit in the 1960s and an older picture of the house when it was thatched. When they realised it was a B&B, they asked me if I had a vacancy. As luck would have it, I had a cancellation that morning and was able to offer them a room. They were charmed to stay in the house their grandfather was born in.”

His father John Phair, was a sea captain with the Royal Navy and at some point based in the Congo before settling at Lough Rynn with his wife Jane and young family. By the census of 1911 there were just four family members left in the house.

Clooncoe House is now ready to turn another page in its history. In a beautiful setting over Lough Rynn and with almost six acres of land with lakefront access,the house is in turnkey condition.

William Sydney Clements

The main residence has an entrance hall with Victorian tiling and to the left is a front drawing room overlooking the lawns. At the other side of the hall a door leads to an inner hallway. The kitchen, reached from the inner hallway, has the original flagstone floor, exposed ceiling beams and is centred around a Stanley range.

At the end of the hallway is a formal dining room with double doors leading onto a patio overlooking the lake. The downstairs accommodation also includes an ensuite double bedroom, a breakfast room, a bathroom and a pantry. There are three bedrooms upstairs, one with ensuite facilities.

A separate stone-fronted building once used as a shed has been renovated to accommodate a kitchen, a living area and a loft that could be converted to provide further accommodation, subject to planning. “I have been told that it was a small Church of Ireland church way back in the 18th century,” Dara says.

A formal reception room with open fireplace

The house is set on 5.8ac that includes lawns, gardens and a stretch of old woodland leading to the Lough Rynn shoreline. Dara is a keen gardener, and her passion is obvious in the series of walled herbaceous borders and selections of shrubs and flowers that include hydrangeas, agapanthus and dahlias. There is also a modern stable block with three loose boxes and a storage shed.

Clooncoe House on six acres of shorefront, spans 2,227 sq ft and is less than 2km from Lough Rynn Castle, 5km from Mohill and 22km from Carrick-on-Shannon. It’s guided at €695,000 by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Farrell.