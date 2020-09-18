Exotic botanical house to-be

Bespoke one-off home design reached dizzying heights of freewheeling creativity during the Celtic Tiger years. Individuals had the money to spoil themselves with a bespoke home and younger architects were eager to take on small commissions for tricky infill sites.

In the late 90s and early to mid 2000s, Ireland's grand designs were to be found festooned across the pages of glossy international design journals. But since the economy crashed back in 2008, there have been few new thrills in one-off city homes to savour here.

But now a chance has arrived for someone to buy a site in Dublin's Glasnevin in tandem with a design for a truly unique, high-concept one-off home. It has full planning permission, it comes with full drawings for a design from an internationally acclaimed firm of architects and it even has a builder ready to break ground whenever you are ready to go.

The owner of the site located right at the entrance to the National Botanical Gardens at Botanic Road, is an international businessman who grew up in Glasnevin and had plans to retire to a contemporary dream home in the leafy northside suburb of his youth.

It took him five long years to buy the rare site - its previous owners had gone bust. Negotiations with the bank then in charge were negated when the loan was sold to an international fund and the process had to start over again. Previous to that it had been painstakingly assembled by patching together site portions controlled by three different owners and over a long period.

Next our businessman somehow persuaded a topline Irish practice normally involved with in big civic projects, to come up with a special design to be inspired by the historic gardens themselves with their Turner designed glasshouses.

The resulting design went into the planning process, successfully negotiating objections and finally permission was granted. A builder was appointed. It was set to go.

But then along came Covid-19 and that Dublin retirement has now been canned in favour of a move to Holland instead. At the end of the long saga, it means the site is going for sale on the open market, complete with plans, permission and even builders on board.

While estate agents are ever fond of describing a "unique opportunity", this is a property that qualifies on the basis that all of the infill sites in mature areas like this are almost gone. In this case the agency selling is Gallagher Quigley and the price is €295k. Ganson builders was appointed to carry out the construction (you can obviously take on another outfit) have worked well with the owners previously on a larger contemporary build. It is estimated that it will cost €350k to €400k depending on the level of specification. So, under €700k all in.

Finally, to give a comprehensive impression of what this house will look like, the owner commissioned leading European graphics company Alicetech in Bosnia to come up with the ultra realistic CGI visuals featured here.

The Botanic house will have a BER A2 and would span almost 1,300 sq ft, bigger than an average three-bedroom home. It is designed by the influential husband and wife architectural team of Michael McGarry and Siobhán Ní Éanaigh, who together make up McGarry Ní Éanaigh, a practice which has, since the 1980s, been instrumental in reshaping Ireland.

With 24 national and international awards under their belts, they first emerged among the core group of young architects in Group 91 which established the master plan that led the revitalisation of Temple Bar.

Since then they have variously been involved in the rejuvenation of the Dublin docklands and north inner city areas, they amenitised the Liffey itself with their Boardwalk and were instrumental in reviving the north west inner city with the torch raising (literally) Smithfield Square, which also took an international accolade.

McGarry is professor of architecture at Queen's University in Belfast while Ní Éanaigh lectures in architecture in TU Dublin. But by their own admittance, they design no more than one house every year. "We really enjoy designing houses. It's a bit of an indulgence but we'll only do them occasionally to keep our hand in," says Michael McGarry. He asserts that this project was influenced by two key factors.

"First, overlooking was a very tricky issue here and we set out definitively to ensure that the existing homes around it were not compromised. The front of the house is set back into the lane and that's where the windows had to be very considered for restrictions. So it's turned to the south west at back where there's one of two open courtyards. This is where most of the light is brought in.

"Of course we were also inspired by the Botanic Gardens themselves with their curved historic glass houses, in particular the Great Palm House. Modern buildings nearby also. So our edges are curved to reflect the glasshouses. We clad with Irish oak panelling. So by looking towards it and into the Gardens, you get an impression of something horticultural, like a garden screen. " The roof would also be growing, topped with sedum to add to that horticultural effect.

Downstairs the house has two bedrooms and a decent study, which is box bedroom size. There's a courtyard garden which catches the sun. Upstairs is the tour de force: a big open-plan kitchen and living area accessing its own sheltered balcony space. And of course, views into the State's most exotic public gardens., to be a new owner's back yard.

