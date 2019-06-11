'Empty nest syndrome' sees movie maestro Sheridan put €3.5m home up for sale

Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Jim Sheridan has confirmed he has put his Ballsbridge house on the market for a cool €3.5m.

The 70-year-old - who earned multiple nominations for 'My Left Foot' and 'In the Name of the Father' - has said he and his wife Fran have decided to sell the lavish Victorian home on St Mary's Road which they bought back in 1992 as it had just become too big for both of them.

The Sheridans have three grown-up daughters who no longer live in Ireland so they made the decision to move to a more suitable property as they become victims of "empty nest syndrome".

"We have bought an apartment around the corner on the canal so we will still be in the same area. I love the area.

"But the kids are gone, they're in New York and LA so it was just too big for us," he told the Irish Independent.

He described the four-bedroomed house as a wonderful family home that holds "many happy memories" for him and his wife and has superb planning potential.

"It's actually two houses that are for sale. There's the main house and then a little granny flat that comes with it that has planning permission to be re-developed," he said.

On sale with Henry Wiltshire and called Villa Maria, the house boasts many of its original features and has been carefully restored and maintained.

Located just off Haddington Road near the embassy belt, it comes with four double bedrooms and four bathrooms with all the original floors, sash windows and ornate fireplaces.

Film director Jim Sheridan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

