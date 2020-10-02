Embrace the great outdoors with a park and 175ft garden in D3

One of the reception rooms with doors out to the 175ft garden

Whatever about the rest of us, dogs have been having a blast since the coronavirus lockdown, what with their owners being at home all day with nothing to do but go for walks and make a dog's dinner of their baking efforts.

The dogs of north Dublin, though, experienced a setback of their own in April when the city council closed not only the causeway to Bull Island, but also the Dog Park in St Anne's Park.

For the dogs of Mount Prospect Avenue in Clontarf, this was particularly upsetting, as they could actually see the forbidden pleasures of St Anne's Park across the street, and smell the wonder of Bull Island on the breeze.

No211 Mount Prospect Avenue, known as Mornington, is a detached 20th century house facing north towards St Anne's Park, with an entrance across the street. This means its own back garden has a southwesterly orientation and, what's more, it's massive - some 175ft long - mainly in lawn with a patio and hedging.

Mornington has been extended into the garden with the addition of a games room or gym, measuring some 25ft by 14ft and with French doors to the garden. You can also get out to the garden from French doors in the second of the two main reception rooms - living room and dining room, themselves linked by double doors and each with a fireplace.

The kitchen and breakfast room are also at the back and they give on to an inner hall leading to the gym, the utility room, and a front family room. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, the main one with a walk-in wardrobe, as well as both a shower room and bathroom. That brings the total floor area to 2,691 sq ft.

Mornington is for sale for €1.4m with DNG Fairview (01) 833 1802.

