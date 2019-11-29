Edwardian at your service

It has become fashionable again in recent decades, but there was a time in Dublin when the name 'Maggie' seemed to mark you out almost indelibly as a domestic servant. Either parents called their daughter Margaret because they had in mind a future for her as a housemaid, or young women named Margaret could see no other future for themselves than in blacking other people's stoves and folding their smalls.

Terenure Park, in what is now Dublin 6W, offers a useful example. This street was barely half-finished at the time of the 1911 census. There were 16 houses on it in that year and they were all occupied by respectable, middle-class families of merchants, civil servants, senior clerks, management types and solicitors, mainly Presbyterian and Church of Ireland.

Most of them had servants, invariably Catholic and almost eerily often called Maggie. There were six servants named Margaret or Maggie in those 16 houses alone at that time, which must be beyond mere coincidence.

No16 Terenure Park was among the houses that arrived a little later than its neighbours, and the census does not record what the servant there was called, or if there was one, but based on the evidence elsewhere, it's not unreasonable to suppose she was called Maggie as well.

One of the spacious double bedrooms with double-height bay windows and period-appropriate ceiling cornicing

In other respects too, No16 is identical to the rest of the houses in this red-brick terrace, with double-height bay windows with stone lintels, and a tiled path up to the arched entrance porch, where there's a stained-glass front door now painted in a cheerful yellow.

Inside, too, the house has been preserved in homage to the era of fine Edwardian architecture. You'll find high corniced ceilings with centre roses and picture rails, original marble fireplaces and wood floors, and sash windows (although the lower bay has casements).

Inside the entrance hall to the left are the two original reception rooms, where a weary Maggie might have carried rattling tea trays in to the Quality.

At the front is a living room, its bay windows overlooking the tree-lined street, and its original fireplace of grey marble still dominating the room.

There are sliding doors in the living room which open to the rear dining room, again with an original marble fireplace, this time in mottled burgundy. The original wood floor is still here, and there's a sash window overlooking the back garden.

A short flight of steps leads down from the wood-floored entrance hall to the kitchen at the back of the house. It's dual-aspect, with sash windows on two walls, and has a tiled floor and a glass door to the back garden.

The dining room features original wood floors and an open fireplace

No16 is three storeys tall at the back, thanks to its two return levels. The first of these has a bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath with brass fittings, and a bedroom with an original cast-iron fireplace.

Another two bedrooms can be found on the first floor proper, also with cast-iron fireplaces. The master bedroom spans the width of the house to the front, with both a bay window and a sash window overlooking the street.

On the second-floor return there's another bedroom, the fourth, again with a sash window, along with a skylit shower room with a walk-in shower.

There's also a guest toilet and a utility room on the ground floor, which brings the total internal floor area to 1,625 sq ft.

The back garden faces due southeast and is done in gravel with a raised patio at the end of it. It's walled mainly in brick with a pedestrian exit to a rear laneway, and has a shed divided in three, for extra storage and utility space.

Terenure Park itself is a tree-lined street veering north off Terenure Road West, which means it's more or less around the corner, or three minutes' walk from Terenure. Presentation College is almost directly across the street from No16.

Eaton Square Park is about 100 metres away at the northern end of the street, handy for a quick breather, and a little farther on is Terenure Sports Club. And by way of more extensive recreational amenities, you can find everything you'd expect at Bushy Park and more. As well as the requisite running club, basketball club and tennis club, there's also Dublin's first skate park.

