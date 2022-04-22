Diaspora designs: how the pandemic created new opportunities for Irish craftspeople working abroad

The world is expanding and contracting at the same time: it seems smaller because the internet expands our sphere of influence; and bigger because travel opportunities have been limited of late.

Sometimes it feels like we’re caught in a mindboggling Star Trek episode. Confused and disorientated, people have turned back to craft and natural materials. And there are few things as grounding as a handmade object.

For Irish creatives abroad, it’s a double edged sword. It’s harder for them to actually make it home but it’s very much easier for people living in Ireland to access their skills and buy their stuff.

“We’ve always worked remotely and digitally,” says Ciarán O’Brien. “Pre-pandemic it was harder because so many meetings were face to face. The lockdown brought the industry up to speed.”

Ciarán O'Brien

Ciarán O'Brien

O’Brien is an architect from Co Down and one of the founders of Red Deer, an architectural company with impossibly international credentials. His co-founders are Lionel Real de Azúa (American-born with French and Uruguayan heritage) and Lucas Che Tizard (Argentinian/British).

Collectively, they present as glamorous but grounded. They speak many languages, undertake large-scale projects around the world, and work from wherever they happen to be. “I just moved to Barcelona,” O’Brien says.

“I guess it’s part of the nomadic lifestyle. That said, there’s no replacing the tactility of actually being in a space.”

Clay House interior

Clay House interior

Before O’Brien moved to Barcelona, he renovated his London home in partnership with his wife, Hannah Allegrio. She’s from Philippines via California.

“The Clay House came from both of us wanting a retreat. We designed it together — that’s the greatest crash course in marriage you’ll ever go through.”

He describes the project as a sensitive restoration with old Victorian floorboards painted white and a monolith of a travertine table. “The rest is an exercise in salvage and detailing.” As the son of an archaeologist and the great grandson of a stone mason, O’Brien is deeply rooted in materiality and the process of making.

“Learn from what’s around you. It’s hard to replicate the craft that’s on your doorstep — carpenters, glass blowers, ceramists. Everywhere has its own little community of makers that create a story and a lot of energy is embodied in materials.”

That’s the dichotomy of Red Deer. They are global and nomadic to an extent that feels almost disembodied, but their stated purpose is to connect with people on an emotive level and “create spaces with soul”.

O’Brien does this by connecting with the local and the handmade. It’s a new way of thinking but, as he explains: “A mind stretched by travel can never return to its previous dimensions.”

Craft skills don’t self-perpetuate. They need to be passed on from one generation to another and some, like glass blowing, require a complex infrastructure that’s expensive to run.

Vicki Rothschild and Mark Bickers

Vicki Rothschild and Mark Bickers

Vicki Rothschild, a Dubliner now based in London, is one half of the lighting brand Rothschild & Bickers (the other half is Mark Bickers). “The main thing about us is that we’re glass blowers,” she says.

“We build up the skills and keep the tradition alive by taking on apprentices. It’s good that we’ve found something with the market value that allows us to do this.”

Their product is decorative glass lighting, with individual fittings starting at around €540. It’s a high-end handmade product that brings out the quality of the glass.

“We have one range called Liquid Lights. It’s made by blowing the glass into a sphere and then reheated. When it starts to wobble we roll it over stones and that gives it an undulating surface.”

Liquid lights by Rothschild & Bickers

Liquid lights by Rothschild & Bickers

All their shapes and textures are interesting, elegant but with a strong sense of fun. Pop Lights are made from two glass spheres of different sizes which allows for variations in colour and texture. Others combine glass with tassels and fringes.

“Because it’s hand-blown, the glass is fairly robust,” Rothschild says. “A lot of the cheaper glass you can buy is blown into moulds and it’s not so thick.”

If you’re installing one of their lights, she recommends mindfulness about where you put it.

“They don’t work well over hobs or sinks because they’ll end up covered in oil and dirt and you also need to be aware of your ceiling height. People’s ceilings are often lower than they think.”

Now, and especially since the pandemic, Irish makers can retain a connection with their homeland no matter where they live. That wasn’t always the case.

Jack Doherty

Jack Doherty

Jack Doherty a potter from Portrush, Co Antrim, moved to England in 1983. “At first there was no interest from anyone in Ireland,” he says. “Not that there was much before I left.” England, which has a much stronger ceramic tradition, allowed him the context to develop his work.

“There’s nothing quite like living in England to help you focus on your Irish identity but, if I’d had stayed in Ireland, I would have ended up making things that I didn’t want to make in order to survive.”

Now, he makes soda fired porcelain vessels and a small amount of tableware. “I love making tableware but it’s probably the least economically viable thing that I do,” he explains.

Collection of soda-fired porcelain vessels by Jack Doherty

Collection of soda-fired porcelain vessels by Jack Doherty

Much of this sells further afield, in Korea and Japan, where there’s a highly developed understanding of tableware as an art form.

The first turning point came in 2009, when a major retrospective exhibition in Kilkenny drew attention to his work at home.

From that time, he exhibited regularly in Ireland, selling both tableware (from around €58) and art pieces (from €264). The pandemic brought a further wave of change as his focus shifted to selling online.

“Most makers will tell you that online sales intensified during lockdown,” he says.

“People were bored, they had a bit more money, and they were searching the internet. It’s really interesting because now we’re selling to individuals. More and more of them are in Ireland.”

Three collections are released a year, with the next drop due in early May.

“If you sign up for my Kiln Diary, you get dates and details, along with nice pictures and a bit of chat. It’s the key to finding out about when and where to buy work.”

Smokey blue guardian vessel by Jack Doherty

Smokey blue guardian vessel by Jack Doherty

The other crucial aspect to online sales is packaging, which he describes as an art form in itself. “It needs to be double boxed, sometimes triple boxed. You have to pack it in a way that you could kick it around the studio.”

Doherty also has a studio and gallery space at Trinity House, Penzance.

See reddeer.co.uk, rothschildbickers.com, dohertyporcelain.com