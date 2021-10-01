Detached redbrick over three floors for €1.35m in Dublin 14

9 Butterfield Drive, Rathfarnham, D14 €1.35m

In 1880 architect William Butterfield designed the chapel at St Columba’s College in Rathfarnham, an elite school whose alumni include actor Victoria Smurfit, U2’s Adam Clayton and former politician and broadcaster Ivan Yates.

One of nine children born to non-conformist parents in London, Butterfield became deeply religious as an adult and regarded his faith and architecture as one and the same. His specialised in designing churches and his signature Victorian Gothic style even extended to that of his own tomb, in which he was interred in 1900 at the age of 85.

A few miles down the road from St Columba’s, a number of connected streets bear the name of the renowned architect. There’s Butterfield Avenue, Grove, Court, Park, Crescent and not least, Drive. No9 Butterfield Drive is a detached redbrick built in 1933 by Townley Builders of Terenure. Extending to 2,500 sq ft, the period property retains its original plasterwork ceilings, stained glass windows and crafted mantelpieces.

A rear extension has created an airy kitchen/diner with full-height glazing overlooking a landscaped back garden with lawn, shrubs, raised beds and two patio areas. Also on the ground floor are a living room, family room, study, guest WC and utility room. Upstairs are four double bedrooms (two ensuite) and a family bathroom. The attic has been converted to create two good-sized rooms.

It’s a short walk to Marlay Park, with its 210 acres of pitches, playgrounds, walking trails, woodlands and wide-open green spaces. Local schools and colleges include Loreto High School, Beaufort, Terenure College, St Mary’s College and The High School.

Sherry FitzGerald Templeogue seeks €1.35m.