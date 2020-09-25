Designer releases the clachan

Accessories add splashes of colour to the dining room which leads to one of the reception rooms and also opens out on to a wooden deck

While it's generally prudent to cast the net wide when seeking architectural advice, there are times when one candidate stands out. Joanne Roche for one knew exactly who to call when she set out to build her dream home in the Wicklow Hills in 2003.

Although her younger brother Jon Hayes was still a third year architecture student at DIT Bolton Street, she couldn't think of anyone better to turn her vision into reality. Joanne was looking for a modern take on the old Irish 'clachan,' a medieval settlement made up of a cluster of stone farm cottages.

"My dream was to live in a contemporary version of those lovely old farm buildings," she recalls. "I wanted the interiors to be simple, nothing too ornate or ostentatious. Jon knows what I like, he really listened to me, and I couldn't have hoped for a better design."

Filled with the enthusiasm of a student architect about to get his teeth into his first big project, Jon inspected the site - a sloping 1.75-acre plot on the side of a hill in Manor Kilbride, near Blessington - and set to work.

But there was a major hurdle to overcome from the outset - Wicklow is known as one of the toughest counties to get planning permission for one-off rural housing, and the process proved to be far longer and more drawn-out than either imagined.

"It took four years to get the application approved," says Jon. "As it's an area of natural beauty, we had to be careful that the building didn't prejudice the landscape. At one stage during the procedure, we were required to erect six-metre high aluminium awnings and leave them there for six months to see if any objections were raised."

While it took a long time and a lot of going back and forth with the planning authorities to meet their stringent requirements, permission was finally granted in 2007.

"By then, I had graduated from college," Jon remembers. "It was a baptism of fire taking on such a project straight from college, but it was also an exciting challenge and afterwards I got a lot of work based on this one construction."

Jon divided the 2,723 sq foot building into a cluster of four blocks, three for living accommodation and a fourth that houses the heating boiler and provides storage room for garden tools and a workbench.

"He arranged it so that there's more than one way to enter and exit each of the blocks," says Joanne. "That created a natural flow in which people can circulate easily throughout the house. The rooms are open and airy, with open-plan areas for hanging out together as a family, but with lots of private spaces too."

An unusual design element is a dramatic, one-metre-thick black wall, which runs across the gravelled front driveway and continues as an interior feature wall through the living room and kitchen/dining room. Two gaps in the wall outside provide access to the house and rear garden.

"It's a powerful feeling walking through a wall that thick," says Jon. "It lets you know where you are."

Joanne also wanted the postman to know where she was, which is why she named the house after the piece of land on which it stood, known locally as 'Old Welsh Farm.' She and her family moved into the property in 2008.

Two years later, with the recession decimating the construction industry, Jon put away his architect's tools and joined his mother Miriam Hayes in the family business, Ambermed Ltd, distributing nutritional supplements and health products to pharmacies and health shops.

"While I still devour magazines about architecture, it was time to move on and I've never looked back," he says.

Meanwhile, Joanne says that living in Old Welsh Farm has been akin to being "eased into a state of tranquillity every day."

"It's the highest house in the area and as close to nature as you can get," she says. "I look out and see wildlife on my doorstep - red squirrels, pine martens, pheasant, deer - and sometimes all I can hear are birds singing. I haven't felt the need for a holiday, because this feels like living every day in a luxury holiday home. It has left us with lots of happy memories.

"On a typical day, I'd drop my daughter off to school in Manor Kilbride down the road and then take a walk in the hills. We'd also go trekking at weekends. There are loads of walking and cycling trails nearby, like Seefin Mountain with its ancient stone cairn at the top, and of course, Blessington Lakes."

The three main buildings that make up this property are connected by a double-glazed glass entrance hallway or 'rumpus' looking out on to a courtyard with granite slab flooring. To the left of the entrance hallway is a dining room with steps leading up to a modern, double-height kitchen with a separate utility room and guest wc. Next to this is a living room, with an open fire set into that black feature wall and double doors with a ramp access from the front.

In the second block, to the right of the entrance hallway, are two double bedrooms, one downstairs beside a family bathroom, and one with an adjoining office upstairs. The third block houses the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in dressing room on the ground floor, and another ensuite bedroom upstairs with separate access via an outdoor stairway from the back garden.

Inside, Joanne has kept things simple. Apart from the dramatic black wall, rooms are painted in light shades, with splashes of colour here and there inspired by the yellow gorse bushes and red berries of the rowan trees that are a feature of the surrounding landscape. It's also a warm house, with heavy insulation, epoxy-resin flooring and underfloor heating.

Both the master bedroom and dining room open on to wooden decks.

"When I'd visit, I'd sit there with my legs dangling over the edge, gazing at the views stretching out between the trees across to Blessington and the Wicklow Mountains," says Jon. "We left both decks without railings so that the views would be uninterrupted, although I can understand if a new buyer might want to put a frame around them.

"We erected a walled rear garden to the back, where kids can play, and it has a little fireplace on the gable wall for barbecues. An external staircase runs from this garden to the ensuite guest room upstairs. That's an ideal space for a home office, as you have that feeling of getting out of the house to a separate work area, and it feels private - a teenager or college student would love it."

They don't call Wicklow the Garden of Ireland for nothing and this area is officially classified as an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty,' so planning permission for new homes here is now nigh on impossible. Agents Sherry FitzGerald want €640,000.

