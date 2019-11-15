Converted Wexford flour mill with sweeping river views for €675,000

In an excerpt from The Wexford County Guide and Directory in 1885, there is a description of the mill and surrounding buildings that stood on the land at the time: "Among the walks from Enniscorthy, there is none more delightful than that connecting the town with Kilcarbry Mills.

"The hill, on which are situated the residences of Mr Francis Davis senior, Hollymount, and Mr Francis Davis junior, Memfin, affords a view that may be described as extremely beautiful. On the opposite side of the river the tall towers of the Lunatic Asylum rise majestically, the valley of the Slaney sweeping towards and beyond Enniscorthy."

The mill was originally a woollen factory, according to contemporary records, then a flour mill and, after that, a corn mill.

Then, in 1846, Robert Peel did away with the Corn Laws, which had imposed tariffs on imported grain, and Kilcarbry, like so many of the other 2,500 corn mills around the country, went into decline.

After years of upgrades, the mill was taken over by the asylum in 1900 and was used to generate electricity for the institution.

The last phase of its use was part of Ireland's attempt under de Valera to become self-sufficient. Wexford became a busy tobacco-growing location after the government stipulated that cigarettes sold in Ireland should all have a percentage of Irish tobacco included. The agriculture minister who decreed this was Seamus O'Riain. Not surprisingly he was a TD elected from the Wexford constituency which was growing the most tobacco.

Farmers in the area began to grow the crop in the early years of the state and the mill was reopened for a time as a tobacco re-handling centre - an approved centre for preparing the cured tobacco for the manufacturing process. Stricter licensing of tobacco growing followed by the Second World War stamped out Ireland's tobacco-growing habit.

The old mill still stands though, as a spectacular four-storey ruin - and a protected structure - on the banks of the Boro river near where it flows into the Slaney.

In contrast, the mill manager's house looks even more impressive today than it did all those years ago. It has undergone many renovations but still retains its many period features, such as coving, cornicing and architraves. A large extension was added in 1990 to the side of the house to increase the floor area of the main house to just over 2,000sq ft.

Rural paradise: the sunken garden, looking across to the granary

The current owners bought the house and surrounding land in 2006. They rewired and replumbed the entire house, putting in new windows and installing an alarm system. One of the bigger jobs they undertook was to improve the kitchen, where a utility at the back was blocking the view of the garden. They removed the utility and old wall, and replaced it with windows and patio doors to create a brighter space that opens out to the sunken walled garden.

Off the entrance hall is a sitting room to one side and a bedroom with bathroom on the other. The living room and dining room are open plan at the back of the house, with the kitchen in the newer extension beside them. This kitchen was designed by Andrew Ryan in Gorey and has double-doors that open out to the patio and gardens below.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a study. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a balcony that is big enough for a table and chairs, making it an ideal spot for a morning coffee.

One of the buildings included in the sale is the granary. The vendors put a lot of time and money into it and the result is a beautifully converted outhouse that would suit many uses. It is being used as a garage and a games room, but with 1.453sq ft of floor space, it has a lot of potential. With planning permission, the granary, which also has an internal mezzanine, could be used as a yoga studio, crèche or even a small restaurant.

A stonemason put all new stone on the front of the building and it is heated with a big wood-burner. The vendors say it's a really peaceful place to be and enjoy walking over to it through the gardens in the morning to use their exercise equipment.

To the side of the house there is a shed and greenhouse with a floor area of 409sq ft. This houses the utility room and also has a shower room, which is great place to clean up after a day out gardening.

The kitchen

Perhaps the finest feature of the property is the land around it. The lawns at both sides of the driveway to the front of the house are immaculate and planted with mature shrubs and plants.

The sunken walled garden at the back is the real deal, though. It's obvious that hours of hard labour have gone into it over the years to keep it looking fresh and healthy. There is a feature pond in the centre and a sandstone patio and path around it, that also leads to the granary. The house and all outbuildings are on the market with a guide price of €550,000.

There is also the option to buy an adjacent field for a further €125,000. The 8.5-acre piece of land lies in a single ring-fenced block. It is suitable for growing a range of crops and is bound on the south by the River Boro.

Keen runners will be happy to hear that the vendors have put a running track around the field so you can just hop out of bed and safely run on your own land. The sale of this lot will not take place before the sale of the house.

There is also a forest just behind the house that belongs to Coillte, with marked walks going through it that the vendors say they use regularly.

Enniscorthy is only about 3km away, so the property has all the advantages that come with country living like peace and privacy, but isn't cut off from civilisation. With the M11 now going all the way to Enniscorthy, a drive to south county Dublin now only takes about an hour and a quarter. There is a regular train service from the town into the capital, and Rosslare ferry terminal is half an hour away by car.

Providence House Kilcarbry, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Asking price: Lot 1 - Providence House (1.5 acres) €550,000;

Lot 2 - Land at Providence House (8.5 acres) €125,000;

Entire - (10 acres) €675,000 Agent: Savills Country (01) 6634350

