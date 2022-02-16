Clontarf home of Morah Ryan is back on the market but the asking price has changed dramatically

THE luxury Clontarf home of Morah Ryan, wife of the late RTE presenter Gerry Ryan, has returned to market this week with an asking price of €1.595m after it was previously removed from the market in the middle of last year.

The five bed period home at Castle Avenue in Clontarf originally went on the market in 2020 for €2m.

Failing to sell, the following year it had its price reduced to €1.85m. This week it has returned to market with a different estate agent, Sherry FitzGerald, and a new price of €1.595m or €405,000 less (cut by 20pc) than Morah was originally asking.

It was originally home to Gerry and Morah and their children Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliott and Babs. Recently Lottie said in an interview that all have now moved out except for Elliott with both Lottie and Bonnie buying their own homes nearby.

Expand Close The kitchen at Castle Avenue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen at Castle Avenue

While prices in the high end seaside enclave have increased at a slower pace than the rest of the Dublin market overall, it is likely that Clontarf homes have added at least 5pc in value since the Ryan home was removed from the market. While a recent survey showed that five bed detached homes here hadn’t increased in value at all in the twelve months to December, there is evidence that prices are inflating once again due to shortage.

The five bedroom double fronted home has three bathrooms and is laid out on two floors spanning almost 3,000 sq ft, or three times the floor space of an average family three bed semi.

Expand Close The living room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room

At the time Morah first put her home on the market, her partner, the singer Don Mescall, had just sold his UK property and had moved back to Ireland and there was speculation that they might buy a home together.

Built in the late eighteenth century and situated on one of Clontarf’s most sought after roads, the house has period cornicing, plasterwork, chimney pieces and high ceilings typical of the era.

Expand Close The main bathroom at Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The main bathroom at Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

It has two sizeable reception rooms to the front, a sitting room with double doors out to the courtyard style garden and a modern kitchen/dining room with steps down to an extended living/family room.

The master bedroom has its own hidden en-suite and walk-in wardrobe while the main bathroom has a free standing tub and a starlit walk-in shower. Grey dominates the interior colour scheme.

Gerry Ryan, who died in 2010 at the age of 53, shared the house in the north Dublin coastal suburb with his wife Morah and their five children before the couple split in 2008.