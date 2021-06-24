Central location on every level at this period property in Birr

5 John’s Mall, Birr, Co Offaly €675,000

You can make a decent claim to live in the very centre of Ireland at John’s Mall in Birr, Co Offaly.

The terrace, one of the architectural jewels of this Georgian Heritage Town, is next to John’s Hall, itself regarded as one of the finest buildings in the neighbourhood

No5 is at the eastern end of the terrace, and between it and the Hall, just a few metres from the garden wall, is the Seffin Stone, referred to by Geraldus Cambrensis in the 12th century as ‘Umbilicus Hiberniae’, or the navel of Ireland.

Facts annoyingly get in the way of this pleasing myth because firstly, it is not known where exactly the stone was when Geraldus so described it, and secondly, there’s at least one other claiming the same distinction, and it seems unlikely that Ireland had two navels even in the fantastical 12th century.

At any rate, the residents of John’s Mall are right in the centre of Birr, being a couple of hundred metres from Main Street.

No5 was built about 1820 and still has original features including its carriage arch leading to a courtyard out the back, where the coach house has been converted to a one-bed apartment. Beyond the courtyard is a 210ft walled garden with mature trees.

The house itself has original sash windows and fireplaces but there are modern conveniences such as power showers and high-speed broadband. It’s 3,197 sq ft on two storeys over a basement, where there’s a family room and kitchen.

At entrance level there are two formal reception rooms – dining room and drawing room, both with cast-iron fireplaces. The first floor has three bedrooms (two en-suite) and a bathroom with a free-standing bath.

No5 is for sale for €675,000 Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty (0505) 21192. It last sold in 2010 for €555,000, according to the Property Price Register.