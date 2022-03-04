Castleknock’s constant gardeners are hanging up their gloves – a €1.8m ‘Georgian’ on half an acre of grounds in Dublin 15

The living room is one of five reception rooms

An aerial view of the property which stands on half an acre of gardens

19 Georgian Village, Castleknock, Dublin 15 Asking price: €1.8m Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 8201800

For almost 50 years, Dublin couple Catherine and Charlie Claffey have competed against each other in their own back yard.

“We watch what the other is doing all the time and we’re always trying to do it better than the other,” laughs Catherine.

Both are passionate gardeners and love nothing better than to work on it together. Despite the fact that they’re now in their 80s they have continued to do all the gardening themselves.

The back garden at their four-bedroom detached dormer-style home at 19 Georgian Village in Castleknock, which stretches to almost half an acre, serves not only as a space in which they spend their time, it’s their passion and hobby.

Expand Close The exterior / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior

“The long back garden was what attracted us to the house in the first place,” says Catherine, who bought the property with her husband Charlie 47 years ago. “Every year, we’ve added some new plants,” she says. “The garden is a lifelong work for both of us.”

The amount of work and care that has gone into the land is obvious. A winding manicured lawn is bordered on either side by carefully selected flower beds, a variety of shrubs and bushes cut in usual topiary shapes. Trees intersperse the space and there’s a shed, where Charlie keeps his tools, hidden from view at the end. The property is in a cul de sac and the whole area is secluded.

The back garden is connected to the house by a patio paved with red sandstone and with plenty of space for garden furniture. This in turns leads you into a large octagonal conservatory which has black and white marble tiles on the floor and houses a dining room table. The couple love to entertain and often do it here.

Expand Close Catherine and Charlie Claffey. Photo Bryan Meade / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Catherine and Charlie Claffey. Photo Bryan Meade

“In the summer we have drinks on the patio overlooking the garden, and afterwards we move into the conservatory to dine,” says Catherine. “It faces west and is a real suntrap in the late afternoon and evening.”

The conservatory, which allows the couple to survey the fruits of their garden work in the winter months is usually about 10 degrees warmer than the temperature outside and because it’s double-glazed and has two electric radiators it can be used for about 10 months of the year.

Read More

“The conservatory has given us a lot of pleasure over the years. Building it was one of the best things we ever did,” says Catherine.

Besides adding the conservatory, since buying their home the couple also converted a garage into a family room and extended the utility room at the back.

Expand Close The conservatory / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The conservatory

No19 has five reception rooms in total. The living room to the front centres around an open fire with a marble fireplace and attractive terracotta stone tiles on the floor. There’s a large rectangular latticed window.

This leads to a formal dining room which houses a heavy wooden table and chairs and is perfect for entertaining. An antique mirror on the wall gives an illusion of space.

The family room, which is effectively another sitting room, opens onto the conservatory. It has a polished wooden floor and a wood burning stove. A heavy chandelier hangs from the ceiling. And lastly, there’s a cosy breakfast/dining room with an attractive window seat offering views of the rear garden.

This is connected to the kitchen, which has been modernised in recent years and features off-white units.

Each room is decorated in a warm but rather grandiose style with lots of wood and heavy furnishings. Although Catherine chose most of the style herself, she did take some advice from an interior designer.

Expand Close The living room is one of five reception rooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room is one of five reception rooms

As result, the walls of the inside are all painted the same colour, a type of beige called ‘heritage parsnip’ by Colour Trend. This has allowed her to play with the layout and move furniture from room to room at different times. “I like to change things around from time to time,” she says.

Upstairs, there are three comfortable double, and one single, bedrooms. All have plenty storage.

The sheer size of the house would make it perfect for a family. Indeed Catherine and Charlie have raised thier six children — five girls and one son, all of whom are grown-up, there and are now grandparents to nine grandchildren.

Expand Close The dining room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The dining room

“We needed plenty of space when the kids were young,” explains Catherine. “It was always a lively house.” Although one of their daughters still lives with them, they find they no longer need such a big house and plan to downsize.

“I think somewhere cosier would suit us better at this stage in our lives,” says Catherine, adding that they love Castleknock and plan to stay in the neighbourhood.

“Even after all these years, we marvel at how close we are to the city centre,” she says.

“We’re right beside the Phoenix Park and once you drive through it, you’re in town.”

Expand Close The house has four bedrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house has four bedrooms

They like the sense of community in Castleknock and have many friends in the area. “It’s a great location,” says Catherine.

“We’re both in our 80s so we’re not as well able to do the garden anymore,” says Catherine. “That’s one of the main reasons we’re selling the house. Hopefully someone else will appreciate and look after the garden.”

Sherry FitzGerald seeks €1.8m on behalf of the Claffeys.