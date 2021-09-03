Bungalow glitzed – how a derelict wreck was transformed into a €2.75m mansion in Meath

The property stands on 50 acres and comes with extensive equestrian features

The house has six bedrooms including two master suites with walk-in wardrobes and bathrooms

Woodridge House and Farm, Killeen, Dunsany, Co Meath Asking price: €2.75m Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (01) 237 6308; and REA T&J Gavigan (046) 902 3232

Exactly how did a derelict humdrum L-shaped bungalow at Dunsany in Co Meath, come to be transformed into a 8,352 sq ft modern mini mansion with the floor space of a small street of eight average city semi-detached homes?

Today Woodridge House has its own stables and a grand entrance hall (pictured above) that would give the big period estates homes of yore a run for their money, all on 50 acres.

Expand Close An exterior view of the house / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An exterior view of the house

This modern country home also has direct views across of the oldest ‘big house’ in the area, the characterful Killeen Castle, which itself has come a long way since it was first built by Norman warlord Hugh de Lacy in 1181 as part of a strategic chain of fortified strongpoints for North Leinster.

Today, the restored Killeen Castle is an upmarket golf resort with a course designed by Jack Nicklaus featuring manicured fairways, mature trees and small ponds.

It’s a pretty fine view for the people at Woodridge House and Farm, with its top line equestrian facilities added.

When the current owners bought the site in 2006, it came with a modest and run down bungalow which was described as ‘ruined.’

Instead of a simple upgrade, the new owners embarked on an extraordinary transformation, which involved absorbing the shell of the original building right into into the much larger two-storey, architect-designed country house we see today.

Expand Close The veranda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The veranda

They also invested in the very best finishes, floors and fittings money can buy. But on its completion they needed suitably themed interiors and a designer prepared to take on the equivalent floor space of a middle-sized hotel.

They consulted a few designers, but didn’t feel inspired by any of them.

It was by pure accident they eventually came across Patricia FitzPatrick of No8 The Living Space (www.number8.ie) who met with them in early 2011.

She had recently taken over a third of the Antica Ceramic premises in Dublin’s Churchtown to showcase her work.



Expand Close Interior designer Patricia FitzPatrick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Interior designer Patricia FitzPatrick

“A woman who had come to Antica Ceramica to get a specialist floor-cleaning product, did a double-spin and said, ‘Oh my god, this is exactly what I want!’” recalls Patricia.

“I created what is effectively a high-end house within an industrial unit. It has a hallway leading into a kitchen, sitting room, dining room, office space and upstairs bedrooms and bathrooms… things you would see in a house. This lady told me she’d consulted a number of designers, but couldn’t find the right fit. She spent three hours with me that day.”

Expand Close One of the reception rooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the reception rooms

Shortly afterwards, Patricia was asked to visit Woodridge House to view the building and discuss her new clients’ priorities.

Top of the list was a spacious and luxurious hotel-standard master bedroom in a massive space with double height vaulted ceilings.

Here they wanted a suite with walk-in wardrobes an ensuite bathroom, a separate space to sit and read and a balcony where they could sit out in summer for breakfast and take in the morning views of the countryside.

Expand Close The house has six bedrooms including two master suites with walk-in wardrobes and bathrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house has six bedrooms including two master suites with walk-in wardrobes and bathrooms

Next, they wanted a sizable sitting room that would double up as an entertainment space, a big family kitchen and throughout the house, a classic style of décor that wouldn’t date. And so began a two-year fit-out project that turned a large, empty shell into a warm and welcoming family home.

“People don’t want to live in a showhouse,” says Patricia. “This is their personal space, which is why I like to get to know my clients, as I did in this case, and create a home that’s tailored to the way they live their lives. Interior design is not just about cushions and curtains.

Expand Close The study / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The study

"It’s a collaboration, which makes it as important to listen to a client’s dislikes as their likes, and take on board what they want.

“Everything you see in this house was made by my team of expert joiners, cabinet-makers, tillers, flooring contractors, fitters and finishers. Doors, architraves, furniture, flooring, kitchen, sofas, built-in-storage... It’s all bespoke, as are the curtains and soft furnishings, and we used architectural lighting to enhance the living space in every room.”

Expand Close The kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen

The owners’ eyes lit up when the house was finished.

“I’ll never forget their response,” recalls Patricia. “They just said: ‘We’re home.’ For me, that was the best compliment.”

While no expense was spared on the layout and internal design of Woodridge House Patricia remains tight lipped on the overall cost.

“It’s a personalised service and the team and I are very protective of our clients and their privacy,” she says.

Woodridge House is now being offered for sale on 50 acres for €2.75m.

Expand Close The property stands on 50 acres and comes with extensive equestrian features / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The property stands on 50 acres and comes with extensive equestrian features

With a cosy B3 BER rating for a house this size and age, its accommodation includes a double-height hallway with panelled walls and, to the right, a dual aspect study, WC, guest bedroom with ensuite shower room and a cloakroom.

To the left of the hall is a dining room, which leads on to a triple-aspect drawing room and a French-provincial style kitchen with a stone flagged floor, breakfast island unit, Aga and American-style fridge freezer. Off that is a living room and a rear hall with a utility/boot room and WC.

Upstairs off a gallery landing are two large bedroom suites with walk-in wardrobes, dressing rooms and ensuite bathrooms, one with a jacuzzi bath.

The main bedroom has double doors to a balcony overlooking the golf course, and the turrets of the Castle visible behind tall trees, and miles and miles of green fields beyond.

There are three further bedrooms, one ensuite, while the other two share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Outside, two large patios lead on to landscaped gardens with manicured lawns, flowers, trees, ornamental hedging and a striking water fountain. The rest of the site is an equestrian-lover’s paradise.

As well as 50 acres of pasture set out in well-maintained paddocks, there are two stable yards with 19 loose blocks, a hay barn, tack and feed rooms, a garage and additional outbuildings.

Expand Close The driveway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The driveway

Aside from interest from the horsey set, Woodridge House and Farm is drawing interest from local farmers and returning emigrants looking for a country lifestyle that’s not too far from the city.

It’s half an hour to Dublin Airport and 45 minutes to the city centre. Dunsany, Dunshaughlin and the M3 are all less than five minutes’ drive away. Joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates and REA T&J Gavigan seek €2.75m.

For the rest of us, considering a revamp for a more average home and on a budget, Patricia does have some sage advice.

“Don’t spread the budget too thinly or you won’t be happy with anything,” she says.

“Get the main things right. Put your money into flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and lighting. You can add curtains, mirrors and so on, later. Focus on the things you don’t want to replace again and don’t be a slave to trends."

To do it right on tight resources the designer advises going in stages and waiting until you have saved up to go further. “Above all, don’t panic. You don’t have to do it all at once. Close off rooms if you don’t need them, wait for a year and then do Phase Two.”