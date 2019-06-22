'Brexit is helping our €2.65m home sale' - Lorraine Keane

TELEVISION presenter Lorraine Keane says her Monkstown home has attracted plenty of interest - and reckons expats living in Britain are interested because of Brexit.

TELEVISION presenter Lorraine Keane says her Monkstown home has attracted plenty of interest - and reckons expats living in Britain are interested because of Brexit.

Last month saw her put the renovated southside home on the market for €2.65m after deciding that it was just too big for herself, husband Peter Devlin and their two girls Romy (12) and Emilia (15).

It previously featured on RTE's Celebrity Home of the Year and she spent 18 months carefully restoring it to its former glory, having first bought it 16 years ago.

SPECIAL

She said the Belgrave Square property in the heart of Monkstown, built in the 1860s, has attracted "lots of interest" here and abroad.

"It's had a lot of interest," Lorraine said.

Lorraine Keane officially launches the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival

"There has been some interest abroad, there's been quite a few people from the UK, maybe with Brexit happening who are looking to move back home. It's a very special place."

It is the fourth property that she has purchased and renovated and admits that while she has lots of happy memories there, she is looking for a new project.

Lorraine Keane and husband Peter Devlin

Lorraine also said that if they don't achieve the asking price, they're happy to stay put for a few more years.

"Our needs changed over the years and there's two entire floors that we don't use any more," she said.

"Up to a few years ago, we needed the basement for a nanny and another area for Peter's recording studio. We don't need any of that any more.

"Any house can be a home, so I would probably be more attached to this one because the girls were born there.

"But not to the point where I wouldn't look forward to a new adventure or a new project and if we don't get what we're asking for, we'd be happy to hang on to it," she added.

Meanwhile, Lorraine will be heading to Kildare next weekend for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

She will be helping to judge the fashion most stylish person competition, which is open to both men and women.

Read more: In pictures: Inside Lorraine Keane's stunning €2.65m Dublin home

Herald