Born in the USA: how a family tried to recreate their American lifestyle in Cork

Gillian and Eamonn Nestor claimed the sitting room as their favourite spot to relax with views of the Cork countryside

6 The Hermitage, Sallybrook, Glanmire, Co Cork

Asking price: €855,000

Agent: Rose Property Services (021) 4293333

It’s nearly like Gillian and Eamonn Nestor knew what was around the corner when they bought No6 The Hermitage in Glanmire in October 2019. A 4,500 sq ft house with a pool, a bar and a games room on half an acre in a quiet suburb surely ticks all boxes on the lockdown wish list?

The couple did not have a crystal ball, however, and instead were looking for a home where they could replicate the life they had just left in the United States. Originally from Limerick, the Nestors moved to Cork in 2015.

After two years in Cork, they moved to Michigan, but decided to come back home and settle down in 2019. “We had quite a fine big house over in Michigan, so when we saw this, we thought this is as close to an American-style house as we’ll get in Ireland,” Eamonn says. “It really fit what we were looking for.”

The house was originally built in 1997 by the previous owners and extended further in 2007. When the Nestors moved in, they repainted it inside and out, and then decided to tackle the one thing they didn’t particularly love about the house.

“It’s funny because one of the reasons we nearly didn’t buy the house was the pool,” Eamonn says. “We thought it was going to bring a load of trouble and too much work.”

The swim spa that was there didn’t really appeal to the family, so they decided that instead of getting rid of it altogether, they would invest in something more suited to them.

“We completely replaced what was there,” Eamonn says. “We spent €45,000 on building a concrete pool with a swim jet. You swim against the underwater current, so it’s actually a lovely feature. We love it now.”

When Covid hit and most of us struggled with our surroundings, the Nestors and their three young sons, Jack, Ben and Sam, couldn’t believe their luck. “It absolutely has been the perfect lockdown house,” Gillian says. “Last year, when people were allowed outside their counties, a lot of our friends came for weekends and it was just fantastic with the pool and back garden.”

The house is on an elevated west-facing site and was designed to make the most of the views of the surrounding countryside. The accommodation is generous, with a small sitting room at the front of the house and a large living room at the back.

The kitchen is vast, with a wall of units and a separate space for a dining table. There is also a breakfast bar that looks into the pool room.

The room behind the kitchen houses the pool, games room and bar area. There is a self-contained bedroom out here with an ensuite bathroom. There is also an office at the front of the house and a guest wc on the ground floor.

“The space inside the house is great,” Eamonn says. “It’s not too open-plan, so you can find your own little area. We’ve a busy house, so in Covid times you could be in the thick of it with the family or you could break away to somewhere quiet.”

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and the family bathroom. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. The boys have had a ball in the house and love having the games room and the pool. This has meant that Gillian and Eamonn have been able to enjoy a few quiet moments themselves.

“The sitting room would be our favourite place,” Gillian says. “We claimed this spot. With the stove on, it’s perfect. Out the window is just greenery and hills, so you really feel you are in the middle of the country.”

The location means the owners have the best of both worlds. It’s private and quiet, but not cut off from civilisation. “Glanmire is on the Cork City bus route, but it’s got a little village feel,” Eamonn says. “To get into the city on the bus would take about 20 minutes, or 10 by car. The house is in a cul-de-sac of 16 houses, with each having anything between half an acre to an acre. So it feels very private, but you still see a bit of activity around you, which is nice because you’re not isolated.”

The west-facing garden has a two-metre boundary wall with a large lawn and a patio with an enclosed barbeque area. There is parking for a number of cars at the front of the house and automated gates into the driveway.

Although the Nestors have loved living in the house, they have felt drawn back to the States. “We bought this house thinking we were done and not moving again,” Gillian says.

“With Covid, it was a crazy year and we’ve always missed Michigan, so we’ve decided to go back. The weather over there is fantastic. It’s a totally different lifestyle really, so when an opportunity came up, we were like ‘yeah’. We’ll be going back to the same area and the same school for the kids, so everyone is happy.”

Number 6 The Hermitage is on the market with a guide price of €855,000 through Rose Property Services (021) 4293333.

Irish Independent