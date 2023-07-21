Bespoke bridge leads to Delgany delight with landscaped gardens

The wooden bridge leading to the front door of Stoney Springs

Iroko is a durable West African wood used in, among other places, the public art gallery of Buckingham Palace. In the north Wicklow village of Delgany, it forms a bespoke bridge leading to the front door of Stoney Springs, a detached, architect-designed 1980s-era house.

It opens into a split-level entrance hall with vaulted timber ceilings. From here, steps lead down to the main living space and upwards to the bedroom area. Also at split level, the dining room has roof lights and steps leading down to the living room with a wood-burning stove.

A view of the interior

Next to the living room is a study/home office and a bathroom. An open-plan kitchen/diner contains a Stanley range, integrated units, a centre island and triple-glazed ceiling panels. There’s a separate utility room and a hobby room which could be used for extra pantry space, if needed. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Set on just under one-and-a-half acres, the property’s professionally landscaped grounds are a gardener’s delight. There’s a herb garden centred around a bay tree, a potting shed, log store, curved stone paving with raised beds and steps leading up to manicured lawns, rockeries and a spring well, while a gravel driveway provides parking for several cars.

It’s a five-minute drive to Greystones with its schools, shops, marina, beaches, Dart station and trendy eateries.

Stoney Springs is on the market at €995,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.