Be sure to put your own stamp on former Garristown post office

The old post office at Garristown in northwest Dublin was once robbed by a fairly illustrious pair of thieves, according to local historical sources.

The building stands across the main street from the old RIC Barracks, which was the target of Fingal volunteers Thomas Ashe and Richard Mulcahy on April 27, 1916. They found no weapons inside, however, so they headed across to the post office and put the communications equipment there out of use. The story goes that they then seized cash from the till, describing it as "the spoils of war", and left a receipt with the postmaster saying the money was "no longer of any value".

There's a new post office at Garristown now, but the old building remains. A commemorative plaque was placed on its wall and on that of the old barracks during the centenary celebrations in 2016.

The house is fairly sprawling at 3,139 sq ft on two floors and also has a very pretty, meandering garden of just over an acre, with a paddock, patios, lawns, mature trees and a pond.

From inside, access to the garden is through two sets of double doors in the conservatory, next to which is a second sort of conservatory with a hot tub and vines along the ceiling.

The conservatory opens to the kitchen, which leads through to a family room at the front of the house, left of the entrance hall. To the right is a second sitting room with a marble fireplace. The former post office reception room is next to the sitting room and has its own front door, and there's a store room behind it.

Up on the first floor are three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower and French doors out to a rooftop terrace overlooking the back garden, which features a garage, stable and fox-proof henhouse.

It's for sale for €450,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty (01) 835 0577.

