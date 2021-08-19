Be a king of the Castle in Dublin 3 for just under a million

The open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge opening on to the back garden.

9 Castle Vernon, Dollymount Avenue, D3 €995,000

The last of the new houses in the Castle Vernon development, built by Richmond Homes off Dollymount Avenue in Dublin 3, sold in December last year, according to the Property Price Register.

House-hunters who missed their chance at a purchase in this high-end estate close to the north Dublin coast will have resigned themselves to waiting for the second-hand market to kick in.

No9 Castle Vernon was part of the first phase of the development and sold new only a little over two years ago, in the Spring of 2019. But now, with its owners relocating, No9 has come on the market again – nominally second-hand but still as good as new.

The house is A3-rated, with PV panels and a condensing gas boiler. There’s also wiring for an electric car charger.

Inside, it measures 2,171 sq ft on three floors, with four bedrooms — two on the top floor (plus a study) and two on the first floor, both en-suite.

This level also has a mezzanine room with safety glass overlooking the open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge below, with its double-height window and sliding doors to the neat back garden. Elsewhere the ground floor has a bay-windowed front living room and there’s a utility off the kitchen.

There are 25 houses in the development, all with southwest-facing back gardens. To the front the houses overlook the Manresa Jesuit spirituality centre and its 11 acres of grounds, which include mature trees, wildflower meadows and a labyrinth.

Whenever you’re not pondering the benefits of a Jesuit-led retreat, you’ll probably turn for spiritual refreshment to the natural wonders of the Bull Island or St Anne’s Park, both about 10 minutes walk away.

No9 is for sale for €995,000 with Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000.