Bargain of the week: The Lodge, Curracloe, Wexford: €278k

It seems as though we are all missing the sea air these days, riddled with envy about the lucky folk who live on the coast.

But the new owners of The Lodge on Sandy Lane will have the magnificent Curracloe and Ballinesker beaches, famous as one of the locations used by director Stephen Spielberg in his 1998 war film Saving Private Ryan starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon (now more often seen in the environs of Dalkey) on their doorstep.

These beaches, which stood in for those of Normandy in the movie, are often almost deserted, and are a magnificent natural amenity.

The period-style house has 150sqm of living space, with three bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, as well as a living room, dining room and smart fitted kitchen with granite worktops.

Features include arched windows and a marble fireplace with solid fuel stove.

A recent price drop from €295,000 to €278,00 may just focus the attention of house-hunters with a hankering to spend the summer in the sunny south-east, especially if they have been cooped up in a city during the pandemic.

Agent: DNG Property people (053) 912 1977

Sunday Indo Business