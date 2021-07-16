Back to nature and close to the Curragh for just under a million

Pollardstown House and Stud, Curragh, Co Kildare €998, 950

Pollardstown Fen in Co Kildare made the news back in the mid-1990s when a section of the M7 bypassing Kildare was delayed because it would upset the delicate ecosystem of the fen, a Special Area of Conservation, and pose a threat to endangered species there, among them a rare whorled snail.

The delay clearly irked the then taoiseach Bertie Ahern, prompting him to scoff later about road projects being held up by “swans, snails and the occasional person hanging out of a tree”.

At any rate the fen survived, and today Pollardstown Fen is a carefully managed nature reserve which you can wander through on a boardwalk.

About a kilometre down the road from the entrance to the fen is Pollardstown House & Stud, an early 20th-century redbrick house on 6.7 acres with ten stables.

An early photo of the grounds of the house shows a tennis court in the garden, with a summerhouse overlooking it. The tennis court is gone now but the summerhouse is still there.

Located close to the Curragh racecourse, the house itself measures 4,198 sq ft and could stand a little modernising. There are five bedrooms on the first floor, two en-suite and two with a sink in the room.

Downstairs there are four principal receptions, all with fireplaces – a bay-windowed drawing room, a dining room, a family room and a breakfast room – as well as a study and a conservatory.

The kitchen has a two-oven Aga which will probably survive even if new owners refit the kitchen.

There’s a double garage adjoining the house and the stables are in a yard out the back, with its own entrance.

Pollardstown House is for sale for €998,950 through Sherry FitzGerald McDermott in Kildare (045) 531 423.