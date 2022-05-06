| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask the expert: What’s the most tax efficient way for me to give my children their grandparents’ old home?

Sinead Ryan

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

Our property finance expert answers your questions.

Q: I am an only child and when my parents passed away I rented out their home and paid all taxes. I would now like two of my adult children to live there with the house eventually becoming theirs when I pass away. There is considerable modernisation required. I could finance this and my children could repay the loan in lieu of rent or I can pay for it and they could pay me rent.

Most Watched

Privacy