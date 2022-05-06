Ask the expert: What’s the most tax efficient way for me to give my children their grandparents’ old home?

Our property finance expert answers your questions.

Q: I am an only child and when my parents passed away I rented out their home and paid all taxes. I would now like two of my adult children to live there with the house eventually becoming theirs when I pass away. There is considerable modernisation required. I could finance this and my children could repay the loan in lieu of rent or I can pay for it and they could pay me rent.

I am trying to figure out the most tax efficient way to allow them to live there and and eventually inherit. Should I transfer ownership to them now?

A: There are two taxes to consider: income tax on rental income and gift tax for the benefit to your children.

As you are already a landlord, you understand the income tax responsibility, and this is no different if family members are the tenants. Whether the modernization loan is allowable as a deduction depends on its nature. What Revenue permits is an annual deduction on the cost of furniture and fittings, known as a ‘wear and tear’ allowance, or depreciation.

The current rate is 12.5pc of the cost, deducted each year for a maximum of eight years. So, expenditure of say €10,000 would be allowed at €1,250 p.a. However, what is not allowed are capital expenses on property improvements unless it’s permitted under a specific incentive scheme — I imagine the national retrofit project would qualify here, for example.

So, you’ll have to determine what constitutes ‘modernisation’ as your email is not clear on this. If it is white goods, painting, furniture and new carpets for instance, then that is fine. If you’re building an extension, it is not.

The second issue is who pays for what. Having your children pay you rent is fine, but it is taxable. If you charge less than market rent (i.e. a ‘peppercorn’ rent), then the amount foregone is treated by Revenue as a gift to them. While you are permitted to gift up to €335,000 each, this is cumulative over a lifetime and as inheritances, so will eventually impact what they can receive in total.

That said, you are allowed gift each child €3,000 a year under the ‘small gift exemption’, and if their father is in the picture, he can also make this gift to them, ensuring that the children could potentially receive up to €12,000 between them without affecting their gift/inheritance tax free allowances. This may well cover off the loan, or at least mitigate against it.

There is no benefit in gifting them the property now; indeed, since it isn’t your principal residence you could be liable for Capital Gains Tax by making a disposal to them. But do make a will, setting out your instructions. A visit to a solicitor wouldn’t go astray in any event, even if to set down a contract outlining your decision and ownership intentions.

Q: I am a UK citizen living in Ireland for over 10 years. I rent out my former home in the UK, but I’m planning to sell it. As I have a dual taxation arrangement, would any Capital Gains Tax (CGT) need to be paid to Revenue (Ireland) or HMRC (UK)?

Additionally, my late wife and I paid £35,000 for the rundown property and spent a similar sum bringing it back to a habitable state. Would I be able to offset the renovation costs against CGT, given that I have no receipts for the work done, and what other, if any, outlays could I likewise claim?

A: Firstly, I think you should get local advice regarding CGT charge in the UK. The tax free allowance is higher than ours, at £12,300 p.a. and the tax rate lower (18pc for basic rate taxpayers and 28pc otherwise). There may be an allowance for Principal Primary Residence (PPR) for some of the period even if you don’t live there now, but your email doesn’t have detail on this.

According to Mark Corcoran of Taxback.com, non-UK residents must pay CGT on their UK property, and HMRC has primary rights to tax any gain made on its disposal and you have 60 days from date of sale to file the return.

“Improvements to the property can reduce your bill, however, such improvements should be permanent, that increase the value of the property, like adding extensions etc., standard maintenance costs don’t count. Other allowable deductions could be any professional costs incurred on the acquisition or on the disposal of the property e.g. professional fees, stamp duty, surveyor’s fees etc.”

On the Irish side, you are liable to CGT on gains to the extent they are remitted to Ireland (at 33pc with the first €1,270 exempt). Any tax paid in the UK can be used as a credit against the Irish tax liability. You have a duty to report the disposal before 31 October in the year following with payment dates before 15 December in the same tax year or 31 Jan the following year if disposal is in December.