All sewn up: From corset making to hipster haven in Portobello

In 1911, corset makers Mary Christie and her sister Anne Meade lived in No32 Lombard Street West along with their niece Anastasia Clancy who, at 16, was likely learning the ropes of the corsetry craft.

Today, the Dublin 8 street is pulling in a new crowd, an eclectic mix of young creatives, students and professionals drawn to the area’s friendly village atmosphere and proximity to the city centre.

With its yoga centres, museums, bookshops and cool cafés, Portobello is a hipster haven. Being within walking or cycling distance of Grafton Street and the Docklands is another string to its bow, making it easy for residents not just to get to work or college, but also to shop, socialise and access the city’s cultural life.

The living room with open fire

Unlike other parts of Dublin with newer developments, Portobello has leafy streets lined with low-rise, period properties where residents get to live a modern lifestyle in homes full of character. A prime example is No32 Lombard Street West, a Victorian redbrick terraced house set back from the footpath behind a small gravelled garden.

The property was restored and refurbished in 2011, with care taken to retain original period features.

The entrance hall leads to a living room with bay window, a double bedroom and a bathroom with stained-glass window feature. To the rear is a contemporary kitchen/diner, with vaulted ceiling and French doors opening out to a courtyard garden. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, one ensuite. The total floor area is 1,125 sq ft. No32 is for sale at €795,000 with Hunters Estate Agents (01) 668 0008.