A well-connected mock Georgian home over 1,840 sq ft in Stillorgan

Brewery Road in south Dublin takes its name from the Stillorgan Brewery, once a joint enterprise co-owned by Henry Darley and Robert R Guinness, until the latter dissolved the partnership in 1831. Two decades earlier, in April 1812, Darley announced an increase in the price of table beer to one guinea per barrel. While many Irish drinkers today bemoan the Government’s Minimum Unit Pricing on alcohol, Darley’s price hike shows there’s nothing new under the sun — even if punters back then were left lamenting the increase as the result of a purely commercial decision, rather than concern for their welfare. While Darley’s enterprise is now long gone, in 1980 Sorohan Developments brewed up a special housing estate off Brewery Road in Woodford, a scheme of semi-ds and detached houses located between Stillorgan and Foxrock.

The living room at the 1,840 sq ft property in Stillorgan

The living room at the 1,840 sq ft property in Stillorgan

No96 is a substantial detached home with mock Georgian features set in a cul-de-sac near a communal green where local kids play. It’s a short walk to the nearest Luas stop to town, while Sandyford Business Park, Clonmore Park and Beacon Court with its shops and private hospital are all

nearby.

With a floor area spanning 1,840 sq ft, accommodation includes an entrance hall with guest WC off, a living room, dining room with sliding doors to a conservatory overlooking the back garden, shower room and an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room.

There’s also a study, currently used as a home office, with high-speed broadband.

Upstairs are four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom. Outside there’s a big, back garden with a paved patio, lawn and a Barna shed at the side of the house. No96 Woodford is for sale at €795,000 with DNG Stillorgan (01) 283 2700.